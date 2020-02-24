Rock duo the Black Keys to stop in Bangor on 2020 tour

Mark Humphrey | AP Mark Humphrey | AP

• February 24, 2020 10:28 am

The Black Keys announced on Monday that Bangor would be one stop on their “Let’s Rock Tour,” with blues artist Gary Clark Jr.

The Black Keys, with guests Gary Clark Jr. and Yola, will play at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Tickets for the show go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and start at $29.50.

Grammy Award-winning rock duo the Black Keys, comprised of singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, released its first new album in six years, “Let’s Rock,” in June 2019. The band’s 2010 album “Brothers” and 2011 album “El Camino” both sold more than two million copies and spawned No. 1 rock singles, including “Tighten Up” and “Lonely Boy.”

Singer-guitarist Gary Clark Jr., an acclaimed, Grammy-winning songwriter, will join the Black Keys on most of its tour, as will songwriter Yola.

Other previously announced concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion for this year include Lady Antebellum on June 19, Sam Hunt on July 10, Sugarland on July 18, Nickelback on July 25, Rod Stewart and Cheap Truck on Aug. 5, Luke Bryan on Aug. 14, Thomas Rhett on Aug. 21 and KISS and David Lee Roth on Sept. 3. More concert announcements are set for the coming days. Ozzy Osbourne announced last week he would be canceling his entire 2020 tour, including a June 13 Bangor date with Marilyn Manson.