Foreman scores 16 to lead Stony Brook men past UMaine

• February 23, 2020 1:18 am

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Makale Foreman scored 16 points as Stony Brook defeated the University of Maine 54-46 in an America East men’s basketball game on Saturday night.

Mouhamadou Gueye posted 14 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook (18-10, 9-4 America East Conference). Miles Latimer added 10 points. Andrew Garcia had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sergio El Darwich tossed in a game-high 18 points for the Black Bears (7-20, 3-10 AE). Stephane Ingo and Nedeljko Prijovic each pulled down 12 rebounds for UMaine, which won the rebounding battle 42-35, including an 11-6 advantage on the offensive glass.

Another night with lopsided foul line appearances plagued the Black Bears, as they went 5-for-6 from the charity stripe while Stony Brook posted a 16-for-20 night.

With the win, the Seawolves run their win streak over the Black Bears to 20 consecutive games.

The Seawolves improved to 2-0 against the Black Bears this season after earning a 73-52 victory on Jan. 5.

Stony Brook matches up against Hartford at home on Wednesday. UMaine hosts New Hampshire at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.