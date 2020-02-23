New England
NH House again passes marijuana legalization bill

Josh Edelson | AP
In this April 20, 2018, file photo, a marijuana plant is seen on Hippie Hill in San Francisco.
CONCORD, New Hampshire — The New Hampshire House has again voted to legalize recreational marijuana, this time without trying to establish a regulated commercial market for it.

The bill sent to the Senate on Thursday would allow adults to possess up to 3/4 of an ounce of marijuana and to grow up to six plants. Last year, the House passed a broader bill that would have created a regulated and taxed retail market, but it died in the Senate.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu opposes such measures. The latest bill passed the House with four votes more than needed to achieve a veto-proof majority.

 

