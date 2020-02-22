University of Maine Black Bear Sports
February 22, 2020
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine women set to host league leader Stony Brook

Courtesy of Peter Buehner
Blanca Millan of the University of Maine puts up a shot during an October 2019 exhibition game in Bangor.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: 1 p.m. Sunday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 13-14 (9-4 America East), Stony Brook 25-1 (13-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 22-20, Stony Brook 73-69 on 1/5/20

Key players, Maine: 5-8 G Anne Simon (12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.7 steals per game), 5-6 G Dor Saar (12 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.9 rpg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (11.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.4 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (9.3 ppg, 4 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.4 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin 3.3 ppg); Stony Brook: 5-2 G Kaela Hilaire (13.5 ppg, 5 apg, 1.8 spg), 6-1 F India Pagan (13.3 ppg, 6 rpg), 5-8 G Anastasia Warren (9.7 ppg), 5-7 G Victoria Johnson (7 ppg), 5-11 F Cheyenne Clark (6.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg), 5-10 G-F Hailey Zeise (4.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg)

Game notes: America East regular-season champion Stony Brook has the nation’s longest winning streak at 22, including the Jan. 5 victory over UMaine in which Pagan scored 26 points and went 13-for-14 from the floor. The Seawolves have found ways to win of late as their last three league victories have been by a combined 10 points over New Hampshire (52-50), Binghamton (58-54) and Vermont (72-68). UMaine has had the week off and will be fresh. Seton Hall transfer Hilaire, a graduate student, has given SBU a big lift. UMaine has won five straight and is second at 9-4. Slumping UMass Lowell is 9-5 and Binghamton is 7-6 and in fourth place. UMaine would clinch at least a top-four finish with a win. It could loom large if the Bears wind up in a tie with a team they split with during the regular season.

