UMaine women set to host league leader Stony Brook

Courtesy of Peter Buehner Courtesy of Peter Buehner

• February 22, 2020 1:00 am

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: 1 p.m. Sunday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 13-14 (9-4 America East), Stony Brook 25-1 (13-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 22-20, Stony Brook 73-69 on 1/5/20

Key players, Maine: 5-8 G Anne Simon (12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.7 steals per game), 5-6 G Dor Saar (12 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.9 rpg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (11.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.4 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (9.3 ppg, 4 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.4 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin 3.3 ppg); Stony Brook: 5-2 G Kaela Hilaire (13.5 ppg, 5 apg, 1.8 spg), 6-1 F India Pagan (13.3 ppg, 6 rpg), 5-8 G Anastasia Warren (9.7 ppg), 5-7 G Victoria Johnson (7 ppg), 5-11 F Cheyenne Clark (6.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg), 5-10 G-F Hailey Zeise (4.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg)

Game notes: America East regular-season champion Stony Brook has the nation’s longest winning streak at 22, including the Jan. 5 victory over UMaine in which Pagan scored 26 points and went 13-for-14 from the floor. The Seawolves have found ways to win of late as their last three league victories have been by a combined 10 points over New Hampshire (52-50), Binghamton (58-54) and Vermont (72-68). UMaine has had the week off and will be fresh. Seton Hall transfer Hilaire, a graduate student, has given SBU a big lift. UMaine has won five straight and is second at 9-4. Slumping UMass Lowell is 9-5 and Binghamton is 7-6 and in fourth place. UMaine would clinch at least a top-four finish with a win. It could loom large if the Bears wind up in a tie with a team they split with during the regular season.