Calais’ Maddy McVicar among trio of UMaine players to be honored on Seniors Day

• February 22, 2020 1:00 am

It will be a special day for Calais native and fifth-year University of Maine senior guard Maddy McVicar on Sunday afternoon.

It will be Seniors Day when McVicar is among three Black Bears playing her last regular-season home game. UMaine entertains America East regular-season champion Stony Brook at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Forward Kira Barra and center-forward Kat Williams are graduating early and also will be recognized.

It is likely the Black Bears will earn a top-four berth and host at least a quarterfinal round game. If they win their final three regular-season games, they will be assured of a second-place finish and the right to host two games.

After playing sparingly during her first three seasons, McVicar saw limited playing time last season and has blossomed into a productive starter this season.

Despite being just 5-foot-4, McVicar is averaging four rebounds along with 9.3 points and 1.4 assists. She is shooting 34.5 percent beyond the 3-point arc and is an 88.4 percent free-throw shooter.

UMaine head coach Amy Vachon considers McVicar the best athlete on the team.

As for her rebounding prowess, Vachon said “she does a nice job boxing out and she crashes the boards.”

McVicar is averaging 32.7 minutes per game.

Barra has averaged 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds this season in 9.9 minutes. Williams is averaging 3.1 minutes.

“Kira and Kat have been great. They’re great students and great people. They have been really important members of the team,” Vachon said.

Vachon said Stony Brook is a really well-balanced team.

“They like to run in transition and they rebound the ball well. They’re a solid overall team,” she said.

Stony Brook has a 22-game winning streak, the longest in the nation.