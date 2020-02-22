Tourney Time
February 22, 2020
Tourney Time

Live blog: 14 regional champions will be crowned today

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Central Aroostook's Brayden Bradbury fouls George Stevens Academy's Cadon Matson to save a layup in the closing seconds of regulation in Friday night's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
BDN Sports
Updated:

Welcome to Day 11 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.

Teams will face off today to capture the regional crowns and a chance to compete for a state championship next weekend.

Stay tuned here for the latest game scores and stories.


Ernie Clark
February 22, 20204:50 pm

Caribou maintains a 17-point lead over Ellsworth through three quarters. Vikings 48, Eagles 31.


Ernie Clark
February 22, 20204:30 pm

Half, Caribou boys 35, Ellsworth 18, Parker Deprey with 17 for the Vikings.


Lindsay Putnam
February 22, 20204:11 pm

Hermon girls outlast Waterville to win B North girls title


Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:27 pm

Hermon went 20-for-25 from the foul line, including 13-for-16 in the fourth quarter


Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:27 pm

Free throws were the statistical difference for the Hawks


Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:27 pm

The Hermon Hawks are your 2020 Class B North girls champions with a 36-31 victory over Waterville


Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:23 pm

Hermon takes its last timeout to save a 10-second call against the Waterville press. But the Hawks lead by five, with the ball, with 35.2 seconds to play. 34-29


Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:16 pm

Hermon continues to make its free throws and clings to a 28-25 lead over the Waterville girls. 2:52 left in the B North final


Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:06 pm

Lindsay Given’s 3-pointer gets Waterville back within three. Hermon up 21-18 with 6:48 to play


Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:01 pm

Hermon weathers the storm, scores six straight points and leads Waterville 19-15 heading to the fourth quarter


Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:54 pm

Waterville rattles off nine unanswered points and takes a 13-12 lead over turnover-plagued Hermon. midway through the third quarter


Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:50 pm

A bit more energy from Waterville early in the second half, but Hermon leads 13-7 less than three minutes into the half


Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:38 pm

The Hawks have connected on only 2 of 15 shots, but they’re 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Hermon has 13 turnovers


Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:38 pm

That includes 2 of 8 shooting from the foul line


Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:37 pm

Hermon’s player-to-player defense has shut down Waterville, which went 1-for-14 from the floor and also committed 14 turnovers


Ali Tobey
February 22, 20202:36 pm


Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:35 pm

The first half comes to a close here in Bangor and Hermon has dictated the tempo with its patience. The reward, a 9-4 lead over Waterville in the B North girls final


Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:32 pm

1:01 left in the half and Hermon girls lead Waterville 9-4. Can you say no flow whatsoever? I thought you could


Ali Tobey
February 22, 20202:26 pm


Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:19 pm

I think they call this the feeling-out period. Both teams rather methodical on offense


Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:19 pm

There were three free throws and 14 turnovers (7 each) in the first quarter. Hermon leads Waterville 2-1


Ali Tobey
February 22, 20202:18 pm


Ali Tobey
February 22, 20202:02 pm

Portland and Oxford Hills are about to tip off in the AA North girls finals


Ali Tobey
February 22, 20202:00 pm


Pete Warner
February 22, 20201:53 pm

The Panthers then fell to Mount Desert Island 44-35 in the regional final


Pete Warner
February 22, 20201:53 pm

Waterville ended Hermon’s title hopes a year ago, beating the Hawks 49-38 in the semifinals


Pete Warner
February 22, 20201:51 pm

We move into the Class B regional championships here at the Cross Center in Bangor. First up, it’s No. 1 Hermon against No. 2 Waterville for the girls title


Ali Tobey
February 22, 20201:35 pm

Greenville leads 23-8 at the half 


Ali Tobey
February 22, 20201:17 pm


Ali Tobey
February 22, 202012:51 pm

No. 1 Greenville takes on No. 3 Valley at 1 p.m. They are playing for the girls’ D South regional title.


Ali Tobey
February 22, 202012:12 pm

Machias boys beat Easton to claim Class D North regional crown


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202012:08 pm

Machias beats Easton 53-42


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202012:00 pm

Machias on top 47-39 with 1:11 to go


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:59 am

Machias leading Easton 43-39 with 2:35 to go


Ali Tobey
February 22, 202011:49 am

  

Machias’ Jayden Rhodes, left, tries to get around Easton’s Kooper Kinney during Saturday morning’s Class D North boys championship at the Cross Insurance Center. [Joseph Cyr|Houlton Pioneer Times]


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:46 am

Easton leading 34-32 after three periods


Ali Tobey
February 22, 202011:46 am

Machias’ Kashman Feeney lofts a 3-point shoot during Saturday morning’s Class D North boys championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. [Joseph Cyr|Houlton Pioneer Times 


Ali Tobey
February 22, 202011:43 am

 Trying to post up is Machias’ Shane Feeney, left, while guarded closely by Easton’s Camden Michaud and Troy Chasse during Saturday morning’s Class D North boys championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. [Joseph Cyr|Houlton Pioneer Times]


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:39 am

Easton leading Machias 30-26 


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:28 am

Adam Carver’s seven points and Matthew Pangburn’s six leading Easton at the half. Smaller Bears outrebounding Machias 12-7. Kashman Feeney’s seven points tops for Machias.


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:23 am

Easton leading Machias 24-18 at the half


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:15 am

Machias ahead of Easto 14-11. 433 left in half


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:08 am

Machias boys leading Easton 12-7 after one


Hailey Bryant
February 22, 202010:32 am

Southern Aroostook beats Deer Isle-Stonington for 3rd straight D North girls title


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202010:25 am

Southern Aroostook beats Deer Isle-Stonington 52-33


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202010:03 am

Southern Aroostook leading 35-24 after three


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:58 am

Deer Isle-Stonington closes to within two but Kacy Daggett scores five straight points to ebuild Southern Aroostook lead to 31-24


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:39 am

Southern Aroostook takes 21-14 lead into intermission


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:33 am

We have a clean-up-the-court delay. 5 minutes


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:32 am

Southern Aroostook leading Deer Isle-Stonington 17-11 with 3:15 left in the half. Neither team has scored a basket in second quarter


Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:23 am

Southern Aroostook leading Deer Isle-Stonington girls 14-10 with 6:30 left in first half


Hailey Bryant
February 22, 20209:22 am

Southern Aroostook leads 13-10 over Deer Isle-Stonington in the first quarter.

