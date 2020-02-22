Live blog: 14 regional champions will be crowned today

Updated:
Welcome to Day 11 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.
Teams will face off today to capture the regional crowns and a chance to compete for a state championship next weekend.
Stay tuned here for the latest game scores and stories.
Ernie Clark
February 22, 20204:50 pm
Caribou maintains a 17-point lead over Ellsworth through three quarters. Vikings 48, Eagles 31.
Ernie Clark
February 22, 20204:30 pm
Half, Caribou boys 35, Ellsworth 18, Parker Deprey with 17 for the Vikings.
Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:27 pm
Hermon went 20-for-25 from the foul line, including 13-for-16 in the fourth quarter
Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:27 pm
Free throws were the statistical difference for the Hawks
Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:27 pm
The Hermon Hawks are your 2020 Class B North girls champions with a 36-31 victory over Waterville
Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:23 pm
Hermon takes its last timeout to save a 10-second call against the Waterville press. But the Hawks lead by five, with the ball, with 35.2 seconds to play. 34-29
Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:16 pm
Hermon continues to make its free throws and clings to a 28-25 lead over the Waterville girls. 2:52 left in the B North final
Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:06 pm
Lindsay Given’s 3-pointer gets Waterville back within three. Hermon up 21-18 with 6:48 to play
Pete Warner
February 22, 20203:01 pm
Hermon weathers the storm, scores six straight points and leads Waterville 19-15 heading to the fourth quarter
Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:54 pm
Waterville rattles off nine unanswered points and takes a 13-12 lead over turnover-plagued Hermon. midway through the third quarter
Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:50 pm
A bit more energy from Waterville early in the second half, but Hermon leads 13-7 less than three minutes into the half
Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:38 pm
The Hawks have connected on only 2 of 15 shots, but they’re 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Hermon has 13 turnovers
Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:38 pm
That includes 2 of 8 shooting from the foul line
Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:37 pm
Hermon’s player-to-player defense has shut down Waterville, which went 1-for-14 from the floor and also committed 14 turnovers
Ali Tobey
February 22, 20202:36 pm
Halftime Oxford Hills 21 Portland 20. #VarsityMaine #mesports
— Randy Whitehouse (@RAWmaterial33) February 22, 2020
Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:35 pm
The first half comes to a close here in Bangor and Hermon has dictated the tempo with its patience. The reward, a 9-4 lead over Waterville in the B North girls final
Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:32 pm
1:01 left in the half and Hermon girls lead Waterville 9-4. Can you say no flow whatsoever? I thought you could
Ali Tobey
February 22, 20202:26 pm
Oxford Hills 13 Portland 7 6:14 left 1st half
— Randy Whitehouse (@RAWmaterial33) February 22, 2020
Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:19 pm
I think they call this the feeling-out period. Both teams rather methodical on offense
Pete Warner
February 22, 20202:19 pm
There were three free throws and 14 turnovers (7 each) in the first quarter. Hermon leads Waterville 2-1
Ali Tobey
February 22, 20202:18 pm
Oxford Hills is up 10-7 after 1! @oxford_hills @PortlandBulldog pic.twitter.com/5qAPTs2z97
— Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) February 22, 2020
Ali Tobey
February 22, 20202:02 pm
Portland and Oxford Hills are about to tip off in the AA North girls finals
Ali Tobey
February 22, 20202:00 pm
31-14 Greenville after 3
— Joe Bailey (@joebaileysports) February 22, 2020
Pete Warner
February 22, 20201:53 pm
The Panthers then fell to Mount Desert Island 44-35 in the regional final
Pete Warner
February 22, 20201:53 pm
Waterville ended Hermon’s title hopes a year ago, beating the Hawks 49-38 in the semifinals
Pete Warner
February 22, 20201:51 pm
We move into the Class B regional championships here at the Cross Center in Bangor. First up, it’s No. 1 Hermon against No. 2 Waterville for the girls title
Ali Tobey
February 22, 20201:35 pm
Greenville leads 23-8 at the half
Ali Tobey
February 22, 20201:17 pm
Greenville girls lead Valley 11-7 after 1
— Joe Bailey (@joebaileysports) February 22, 2020
Ali Tobey
February 22, 202012:51 pm
No. 1 Greenville takes on No. 3 Valley at 1 p.m. They are playing for the girls’ D South regional title.
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202012:08 pm
Machias beats Easton 53-42
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202012:00 pm
Machias on top 47-39 with 1:11 to go
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:59 am
Machias leading Easton 43-39 with 2:35 to go
Ali Tobey
February 22, 202011:49 am
Machias’ Jayden Rhodes, left, tries to get around Easton’s Kooper Kinney during Saturday morning’s Class D North boys championship at the Cross Insurance Center. [Joseph Cyr|Houlton Pioneer Times]
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:46 am
Easton leading 34-32 after three periods
Ali Tobey
February 22, 202011:46 am
Machias’ Kashman Feeney lofts a 3-point shoot during Saturday morning’s Class D North boys championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. [Joseph Cyr|Houlton Pioneer Times
Ali Tobey
February 22, 202011:43 am
Trying to post up is Machias’ Shane Feeney, left, while guarded closely by Easton’s Camden Michaud and Troy Chasse during Saturday morning’s Class D North boys championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. [Joseph Cyr|Houlton Pioneer Times]
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:39 am
Easton leading Machias 30-26
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:28 am
Adam Carver’s seven points and Matthew Pangburn’s six leading Easton at the half. Smaller Bears outrebounding Machias 12-7. Kashman Feeney’s seven points tops for Machias.
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:23 am
Easton leading Machias 24-18 at the half
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:15 am
Machias ahead of Easto 14-11. 433 left in half
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202011:08 am
Machias boys leading Easton 12-7 after one
Hailey Bryant
February 22, 202010:32 am
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202010:25 am
Southern Aroostook beats Deer Isle-Stonington 52-33
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 202010:03 am
Southern Aroostook leading 35-24 after three
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:58 am
Deer Isle-Stonington closes to within two but Kacy Daggett scores five straight points to ebuild Southern Aroostook lead to 31-24
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:39 am
Southern Aroostook takes 21-14 lead into intermission
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:33 am
We have a clean-up-the-court delay. 5 minutes
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:32 am
Southern Aroostook leading Deer Isle-Stonington 17-11 with 3:15 left in the half. Neither team has scored a basket in second quarter
Larry Mahoney
February 22, 20209:23 am
Southern Aroostook leading Deer Isle-Stonington girls 14-10 with 6:30 left in first half
Hailey Bryant
February 22, 20209:22 am
Southern Aroostook leads 13-10 over Deer Isle-Stonington in the first quarter.
