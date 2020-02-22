Caribou boys defeat Ellsworth for B North basketball title

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 22, 2020 5:12 pm

The Caribou Vikings stormed to their second straight Class B North boys basketball title Saturday afternoon, defeating Ellsworth for the third time this season in the regional final at the Cross Insurance Center.

Caribou’s 62-40 victory advances coach Kyle Corrigan’s club to next Friday’s 8:45 p.m. state championship game back at the Cross Center against Maranacook of Readfield. The top-ranked Black Bears (19-2) defeated No. 6 Wells 60-48 in Friday’s Class B South final in Portland.

Second-seeded Ellsworth finished its season at 17-4, with three of the losses coming against top-ranked Caribou.

Senior forward Parker Deprey led the Vikings to their 36th win in their last 37 games dating back to last year, scoring 17 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and adding 12 rebounds.

Deprey’s younger brother, Sawyer Deprey, added 14 points and a stout defensive job against Ellsworth standout Jackson Curtis, who was limited to 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting from the field.

Isaac Marker chipped in 13 points for the Vikings, 11 in the second half.

Caribou improved to 20-1 this season and is now the winner of 36 of its last 37 games, including a 49-47 double-overtime victory over Cape Elizabeth in last year’s state final for the program’s first gold ball since 1969.

The Vikings had defeated Ellsworth in both of their regular-season meetings, winning 74-42 at home last Dec. 27 and 65-49 in Hancock County on Jan. 24.

Ellsworth’s challenge in the third meeting was to slow a Caribou offense that entered the game averaging 72.0 points per game.

The Eagles were successful for a quarter, then Parker Deprey got going from long range.

The senior Mr. Basketball semifinalist went 3-for-3 from 3-point land during his 11-point second quarter as Caribou got its transition going.

Ellsworth struggled in its halfcourt offense against Caribou’s defense, making just 6 of 23 field-goal attempts in the opening two quarters.

Jackson Curtis, like Deprey a Mr. Basketball semifinalist, was held in check by Caribou’s Sawyer Deprey until the final minute of the half when hit two jumpers to pull the Eagles within 35-18 at the break.

Parker Deprey had 17 points and 10 rebounds at intermission for Caribou.

Ellsworth was unable to gain any ground early in the second half as Caribou’s Isaac Marker got untracked

Both teams feature a Mr. Basketball semifinalist in Caribou forward Parker Deprey (22.2 points, 10.3 rebounds per game during the regular season) and Ellsworth center Jackson Curtis (19.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg).