State
February 22, 2020
State Latest News | Sharon Kennedy | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
State

Maine OKs bill to make epinephrine devices readily available

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The sun shines on the dome at the State House in Augusta.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature has passed a proposal that supporters said will make epinephrine delivery devices more affordable and more easily available.

Epinephrine devices are used to treat anaphylaxis, a serious reaction to an allergy. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland proposed a bill to expand the definition of “epinephrine pen” and “epinephrine auto-injector” in Maine statute.

Sanborn said that change will help make certain that schools and summer camps in the state have the delivery devices available when they don’t have access to the EpiPen, which is a common delivery system. The EpiPen is subject to short supply and is expensive, which means it’s important to broaden the definition, Sanborn said.

The Maine Senate passed the proposal on Feb. 18.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like