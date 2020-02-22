Police investigating person found dead behind Shaw’s in Bangor

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 22, 2020 2:15 pm

This story will be updated.

Bangor police said they responded to a call around 12:33 p.m. Saturday after a person was found deceased on the ground in the back parking lot at 353 Main St. in Bangor.

That is the location of Shaw’s.

Investigators from the department’s criminal investigation division are on scene, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, public information officer for the Bangor police.

“We have no reason to believe there is any threat to the general public,” he said.

No further information is available.