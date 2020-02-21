UMaine men’s hockey team looking for key points against Vermont

Courtesy of Peter Buehner Courtesy of Peter Buehner

• February 21, 2020 1:00 am

Men’s College Hockey

MAINE vs. VERMONT

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 16-10-4 (10-8-2 Hockey East); Vermont 3-21-5 (0-16-3)

Series, last meeting: tied 27-27-6, UMaine 2-1 on 10/25/19

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (8 goals, 29 assists), C Tim Doherty (14 & 19), RW Eduards Tralmaks (13 & 15), RW Adam Dawe (8 & 10), D Jakub Sirota (1 & 7), D J.D. Greenway (1 & 7), G Jeremy Swayman (16-10-4, 2.21 goals-against average, .935 save percentage); Vermont — D Andrew Lucas (5 & 9), LW Jacques Bouquot (3 & 9), D Christian Evers (6 & 5), RW Ace Cowans (6 & 5), C Derek Lodermeier (4 & 5), C Vlad Dzhioshvili (4 & 5), G Stefanos Lekkas (3-19-5, 2.91, .911)

Game notes: With four vital Hockey East points on the line, the Black Bears can’t take the Catamounts lightly, even though they haven’t won a league game and are 0-10-3 in their last 13 games. UVM has lost 10 one-goal games and two other two-goal games in which it surrendered empty-net goals. The Catamounts would like to win for 17th-year head coach Kevin Sneddon, who is retiring at the end of the season. Athletic UVM goalie Lekkas was a second-team All-Hockey East choice a year ago and is capable of stealing wins. All three UVM wins this season have been on Lekkas shutouts. UMaine must attack the net, screen him and generate rebounds. UVM has a quick team that works extremely hard. The biggest issue has been scoring as UVM is 59th among 60 Division I teams, averaging 1.76 goals per game. UMaine goalie Swayman has the nation’s fifth-best save percentage and Fossier’s 29 assists are tied for second in the nation. Fossier has a nine-game points streak (4 goals, 11 assists).