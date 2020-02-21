Hampden, Bangor, Caribou stars among Mr., Miss Basketball semifinalists

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 21, 2020 11:52 am

Henry Westrich of Bangor, Bryce Lausier of Hampden Academy and Caribou’s Parker Deprey are among the semifinalists for the Mr. Maine Basketball Award presented by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

Other boys in the top 10 for the award presented to the state’s top senior player include Isaac Varney of Hermon, Jackson Curtis of Ellsworth and Simon McCormick of Cony High in Augusta.

Semifinalists from the South region include Zach Maturo of Bonny Eagle in Standish, Logan Bagshaw of Greely in Cumberland Center, Te’Andre King of North Yarmouth Academy and Leyton Bickford of Sanford.

In the girls ranks, Katie Alley of Stearns in Millinocket and Lexi Ireland of Penobscot Valley in Howland are among the semifinalists along with Julia Colby of Oxford Hills in South Paris, Gabrielle Wener of Messalonskee in Oakland, Lexi Mittelstadt of Mt. Blue in Farmington and Cecelia Dieterich are the North representatives.

The South semifinalists are Maggie Whitmore of South Portland, Jordan Grant of Gray-New Gloucester, Brooke Obar of Greely in Cumberland Center and Caroline Smith of Freeport.

The Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball Awards are presented each year to the senior boy and girl student-athletes who have exhibited outstanding skills throughout their basketball career, have made a significant impact on their team, have demonstrated respect for the game through leadership on and off the court, have epitomized the values of sportsmanship, and have been positive school and community citizens.

The honors will be presented on Friday, March 6 during the McDonalds East-West Senior All-Star banquet at the Anah Temple Shrine in Bangor.