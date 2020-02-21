Tourney Time
February 22, 2020
Tourney Time

Hampden Academy boys beat Cony in Class A North regional final

Natalie Williams | BDN
Parker Noyes of Bangor High School (right) drives against Hampden Academy's Landon Gabric on Feb. 4.
By Hailey Bryant, BDN Staff

The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Cony Rams 52-50 at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday night, landing them a spot in the state championships next weekend.

The Broncos (20-1) will play against the Class A South boys winner at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Rams ended their season with a record of 16-5.

Comments

