Hampden Academy boys beat Cony in Class A North regional final

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 21, 2020 9:16 pm

The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Cony Rams 52-50 at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday night, landing them a spot in the state championships next weekend.

The Broncos (20-1) will play against the Class A South boys winner at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Rams ended their season with a record of 16-5.