Hampden Academy boys beat Cony in Class A North regional final
By Hailey Bryant, BDN Staff •
Natalie Williams | BDN
Parker Noyes of Bangor High School (right) drives against Hampden Academy's Landon Gabric on Feb. 4.
The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Cony Rams 52-50 at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday night, landing them a spot in the state championships next weekend.
The Broncos (20-1) will play against the Class A South boys winner at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Rams ended their season with a record of 16-5.
...
