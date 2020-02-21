Wells tops Dexter to win inaugural B state wrestling duals

Stock photo | Pixabay Stock photo | Pixabay

• February 21, 2020 4:04 pm

Wells High School, which recently captured its fourth consecutive Class B wrestling state championship, added a new piece of hardware Friday by winning the inaugural Class B state dual-meet competition at Penobscot Valley High School in Howland.

The Warriors won the eight-school event by defeating Dexter 50-30 in the championship match.

The event featured the four teams from both Class B North and Class B South wrestling down from quarterfinal dual-meet matches through the semifinals and title match.

Wells headed up the Class B South contingent and was joined by Medomak Valley of Waldoboro, Dirigo of Dixfield and Mid-State Conference champion Mountain Valley of Rumford.

Representing the North were Penobscot Valley Conference champion Dexter, Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B and Class B North title winner Belfast, Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft, and Washington Academy of East Machias.

Quarterfinal results had Wells defeating Foxcroft 54-25, Dexter outscoring Dirigo 51-24, Medomak Valley topping Washington Academy 42-30 and Belfast besting Mountain Valley 59-22.

Wells defeated Belfast 48-33 and Dexter shaded Medomak Valley 48-36 in the semifinals.

Wells won six of the 10 contested matches in the championship round and won three additional matches by forfeit, while Dexter won four matches on the mat and one by forfeit.

Wells’ title-round winners were Dan Marquis at 113 pounds along with Michael Ducharme (120), Trevor Bickford (138), Evan Cash (170), Devin Bickford (182) and Jonah Potter (195). Griffin Brickett (106), Jacob Scott (126) and Josh Burgess (132) added forfeit victories.

Dexter had most of its success against the Warriors in the middle weight classes with victories by Justin Wing (145), Nathan Schobel (152) and Gage Stone (160) along with Eric Bennett’s victory at 220 pounds.

The Tigers added a forfeit win from Alex Race at 285 pounds.