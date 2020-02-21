York
February 21, 2020
Maine man accused of driving under the influence after Rochester crash

Courtesy of Rochester Police Department
Therollover crash happened on Thursday on Washington Street near Dry Hill Road inRochester, NH.
By CBS 13

ROCHESTER, NH — Police say they charged a Maine man with driving under the influence after he crashed in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

The rollover crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Washington Street near Dry Hill Road.

Police say 46-year-old Scott Littlefield, of Lebanon, Maine, was driving a Nissan Pathfinder when he went off the road, causing the vehicle to flip on to its side.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Littlefield was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He did not have his seatbelt on at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police charged Littlefield with driving under the influence and driving after revocation or suspension.

 

