Read what DHHS knew about Marissa Kennedy’s family before she died

• February 21, 2020 5:24 pm

A new case summary released Friday chronicles the multiple reports the Maine Department of Health and Human Services received showing concerns about Marissa Kennedy’s safety and wellbeing in the 16 months before she died. The department released the summary Friday following Sharon Kennedy’s sentencing in her daughter’s murder. It offers the public its first look at the department’s involvement with Marissa Kennedy’s family before her death.