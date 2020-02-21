Midcoast
February 21, 2020
Midcoast Latest News | Sharon Kennedy | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
Midcoast

Read what DHHS knew about Marissa Kennedy’s family before she died

Contributed | BDN
Contributed | BDN
Marissa Kennedy
By Matthew Stone, BDN Staff

A new case summary released Friday chronicles the multiple reports the Maine Department of Health and Human Services received showing concerns about Marissa Kennedy’s safety and wellbeing in the 16 months before she died. The department released the summary Friday following Sharon Kennedy’s sentencing in her daughter’s murder. It offers the public its first look at the department’s involvement with Marissa Kennedy’s family before her death.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like