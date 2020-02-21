Bangor
February 22, 2020
Passenger dies after jumping off I-395 bridge into Penobscot River

Brian Swartz | BDN
By Matthew Stone, BDN Staff
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the Maine Crisis Hotline at (888) 568-1112 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).

The male passenger of a vehicle on I-395 jumped off the highway bridge into the Penobscot River between Bangor and Brewer early Friday evening. He died on impact in a suicide, according to the Maine State Police.

The vehicle was headed eastbound, toward Brewer, when the passenger got out and jumped from the bridge into the frozen river below, said Cpl. Chris Hashey. The vehicle was moving when he got out, Hashey said.

Police, who received the report shortly after 6 p.m., shut down one lane of the highway that connects Bangor and Brewer. The Bangor and Brewer fire departments worked to recover the body from the river.

The Bangor and Brewer police departments assisted Maine State Police on I-395.

 

