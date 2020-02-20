St. John Valley teams win 2020 Maine State Class C Nordic Championships

Courtesy of Bruce Pelletier | Bruce Pelletier Courtesy of Bruce Pelletier | Bruce Pelletier

Courtesy of Don Eno | Don Eno Courtesy of Don Eno | Don Eno

• February 20, 2020 5:37 pm

FARMINGTON, Maine — St. John Valley high school boys and girls ski teams took home both state titles at the Maine Class C Nordic Championships in Farmington following two days of races on Feb. 17 and 18.

Miguel Sanclemente of Fort Kent and Dolcie Tanguay of Maine School of Science and Mathematics are the Maine State Class C individual champions for boys and girls, respectively.

Courtesy of Don Eno Courtesy of Don Eno

The Madawaska boys team defended its state championship with a score of 780 points. Mt. Abram took second with 758 points and the Fort Kent boys narrowly missed the second place spot on the podium with 757 points.

“I was very proud of the athletes’ performances and of their commitment to such a cold weather sport. To go out not inside a gymnasium, not where it’s warm and cozy and it’s that way for all Nordic skiers, they have to have a certain mindset to ski on the cold days and I was very pleased that they made that commitment,” Madawaska Coach Colin Jandreau said. “Not only that, but they really are great role models for the up and coming younger skiers so I am also very proud of them for that.”

Fort Kent Coach Carl Theriault congratulated the Madawaska team on its success. “Hats off to a strong Madawaska boys team for repeating as champions this year,”

Theriault said.

Theriault added that he was impressed with his boys for their strong showing at states.

“With only four boys on our team there was little margin for error,” he said. “They skied their hearts out and ended up just one point from the runners up award.”

Courtesy of Gary Sibley Courtesy of Gary Sibley

The Fort Kent girls team took first place with a score of 779 points. Only two Madawaska girls raced at the state championships this year, leaving them out of the running for a top finish in the girls team results.

“I am so happy for our girls team. They are such scrappers and fought back this year after their runners-up placing last year,” Theriault said. “This was their goal, and they stayed focused on getting to the top all year, and together with two of our skimeisters on the team, they did it.”

Sanclemente repeated his individual state championship title despite being unable to train the week prior to the competition because he was ill.

“A big congratulations to Miguel Sanclemente,” Theriault said. “He really dug deep.”

Tanguay is a Fort Kent native who attends Maine School of Science and Mathematics but has a long history with her hometown team.

“Dolcie skied with our team all through middle school and her freshman year, and continues most of her training with us in Fort Kent along with all her biathlon training,” Theriault said.

Courtesy of Bruce Pelletier Courtesy of Bruce Pelletier

Madawaska junior Emma Pelletier excelled in the individual races as well, and was 2020 Class C freestyle state champion.

“Emma Pelletier had a break-out skate race,” Jandreau said. “It was just a wonderful race for her.”

In other notable individual scores by Valley athletes at the state championship, Fort Kent’s Mya Eno and Nancy Martin placed second and third, respectively, in the girls classical, with Pelletier racing to seventh.

Madawaska boys Justin Pelletier placed fourth, Brandon Ringuette sixth and Dominic Lagasse 10th in the boys classical.

Eno was third in the girls freestyle, Martin fourth and Mira Kelly, also of Fort Kent, sixth.

Lagasse, Ringuette and Matthew Cyr of the Madawaska boys placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the boys freestyle.

Justin Pelletier, Lagasse and Ringuette were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the overall pursuit scores.

Eno, Emma Pelletier and Martin placed second third and fourth, respectively, in the girls pursuit.