Oxford Hills senior tops field at girls wrestling championships

Courtesy of Melissa Donaher Courtesy of Melissa Donaher

• February 20, 2020 12:05 pm

Jayda Stevens’ come-from-behind victory in the 120-pound final earned the Oxford Hills of South Paris senior top honors Wednesday at the second annual girls wrestling state championship meet held at Windham High School.

Trailing defending 113-pound state champion Kristina Kelly of Camden Hills of Rockport 11-2 midway through their title match, Stevens battled back to score a third-round pin and went on to be named the meet’s most outstanding wrestler.

Fifty-six wrestlers from around the state competed in nine weight classes, up one class from the inaugural girls wrestling championship meet a year ago, as the 138-pound class was added.

Anunathaya MacDonald of Falmouth, the 120-pound winner in 2019, became the first two-time champion by winning the 113-pound title. MacDonald stopped Izzy Lamb of Washington Academy of East Machias in the second round of their final.

Lamb’s teammate, Taylor Bridges, captured the 138-pound crown with a second-round pin of Camden Hills’ Nina Fantini.

Emma Vydas of Camden Hills edged Emma Shaw of Skowhegan 5-4 to win the 106-pound championship.

Skowhegan earned two individual titles, with Rachel Tuck scoring an 8-2 decision over Emma Fonger of Mount View of Thorndike in the 132-pound final and Elizabeth Trask defeating Emily Wiggin of Cheverus of Portland 7-2 at 182 pounds.

Other state champions were Madeline Tardiff of Nokomis of Newport, who pinned Donna Arsenault of Mountain Valley of Rumford in the second round of their 145-pound final; Kloee Moore of Old Town, who scored a third-round pin over defending champion Elizabeth Bernier of Bucksport at 160 pounds; and Deja Douglass of Morse of Bath, who pinned Tiffani Stevens of Sanford in the second round of their 220-pound championship bout.

Earning third-place finishes by winning their consolation finals were Junne Robertson-McIntyre of Belfast (106 pounds), Meg Gleasner of Camden Hills (113), Morgan Fonger of Mount View (120), Kiah Wilson of Bucksport (132), Delani Rector of Morse (138), Elizabeth Bowman of Medomak Valley of Waldoboro (145), Hayleigh Martz of Camden Hills (160), Hailey Clifford of Lincoln Academy of Newcastle (182) and Gracie Talbot of Piscataquis of Guilford (220).