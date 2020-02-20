Bangor’s only senior embraces leadership role in team’s run to AA North semifinals

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

• February 20, 2020 1:00 am

Rowan Andrews admits that she sometimes feels like the “mom” on the Bangor High School girls basketball team.

The 5-foot-9 guard is the Rams’ only senior, a Class AA North first-team all-star, has taken on the leadership role.

“It means so much. I’ve been working for it for four years,” said Andrews, who averaged 8.6 points and four rebounds during the regular season.

Andrews provided 14 points and four rebounds in a 50-31 quarterfinal win over Lewiston that sent the 13-6 Rams into Thursday’s 2 p.m. semifinal game against 16-3 Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

“She has been great to look up to. She brings the team together and gives us great pep talks before the game,” starting freshman point guard Emmie Streams said.

“She is intense and takes charge on the court and everyone follows,” Streams added.

Andrews said she has been more vocal in her leadership role this season. First-year coach Jay Kemble said her personality and play are a great mix.

“She handles the ball a lot and alleviates the pressure. She averages a steal a game and is a good, solid defender,” Kemble said.

Andrews said the biggest area of improvement in her game has been her shooting.

“I’m more confident now. I know I can make shots even if someone is near me,” said Andrews, who credited the inside play of Abbie Quinn, twins Libby Fleming and Abby Fleming, and Maggie Cowperthwaite for giving her room to shoot.

“I just stand out there on the 3-point line. It’s great,” grinned Andrews.

“She has been on fire lately,” Cowperthwaite said.

Andrews also was a regular in the midfield for the soccer team and is a starter at diferent positions on the softball team.

She is also an excellent student who is involved in the challenging STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] program at Bangor High, which became the first high school in the state to offer it in 2012.

Andrews is from Brewer but decided to attend Bangor for the STEM curriculum. She is also in Bangor’s Army ROTC program.

“It has turned into so much more through ROTC and sports. I don’t [second-guess] my decision at all,” she said.

Andrews has applied to the United States Naval Academy and is waiting to hear back. Whether she is accepted or not, she intends to study engineering in college and become a commissioned Navy officer.

The only negative for Andrews this season is she hasn’t been able to play with her younger sister, Riley, who is recovering from knee surgery.

“But she comes to the games and we talk constantly at home. I’m excited to see her return next year,” said Rowan.

Andrews was described by Abby Fleming as the team’s anchor .

“It has been very rewarding to see all the hard work I’ve put in since my freshman year start to come to fruition,” said Andrews.

She is excited about the game with Portland. The teams split during the regular season.

“For me personally, I’m looking forward to the competition and the energy. Portland always brings a lot of energy to the game,” Andrews said. “We like to match the other team’s energy.”

Andrews has played for three different basketball coaches and is quick to point out she has played on four completely different teams.

“But I definitely think we have all the pieces this year,” she said.