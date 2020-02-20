Man accused of stabbing 2 at weekend Old Orchard Beach party

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• February 20, 2020 1:03 pm

A suspect in a weekend stabbing in Old Orchard Beach was arrested Tuesday in Portland.

CBS affiliate WGME reports that Akram Ibriham, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers were called about 1:16 a.m. Sunday to a Carl Avenue residence, where two men in their 20s had been stabbed, the Old Orchard Beach Police Department said Sunday.

One man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment, while the other was treated at the scene and released, Old Orchard Beach police said.

The two men were stabbed by a man with whom they had been involved in an altercation during the party, according to Old Orchard Beach police.

Officers interviewed several partygoers at the scene, and Old Orchard Beach police believe the stabbing was “isolated between the parties at the residence.”

Ibriham was being held on $50,000 bail at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, WGME reports.