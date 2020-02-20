Lots of laughs in this comedy-packed weekend in Bangor

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 20, 2020 11:47 am

On Friday night in Bangor, local hardcore and metal bands Aggressive Youth, Robinwood, The Long Year and Take One are at Queen City Cinema Club, and Americana band the Bald Mountain Boys is at Paddy Murphy’s. There’s standup comedy featuring Maine comic Connor McGrath at Bangor Beer Company, and improv comedy troupe The Focus Group is at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer at 8 p.m. Up in Orono, funk band Low Talker is at Woodman’s, and Japanese drumming group Drum TAO is at the Collins Center for the Arts. And, this weekend and next, Some Theatre Company performs “Puffs,” a hilarious parody of Harry Potter, at its new Bangor Mall theater space.

On Saturday in Bangor, there’s standup from Johnny Joyce and Nick Lavalee at the Downunder Club at Seasons, folk band Whippoorwill Wood is at Paddy’s, and there’s a mini metal festival at the Eagles Club in Brewer, featuring Psonen, Seasons of Ash, Smooth Moves and Earthwyrm. And at the Cross Insurance Center, the final weekend of the Maine high school basketball tournaments wraps up on Saturday for everyone but the teams competing in the championship.

On TV this weekend, Amazon’s new Al Pacino-starring historical action series “Hunters” goes up on Friday, and on Sunday, there are season premieres for “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul” on AMC. New in movie theaters, there’s Disney’s Harrison Ford-starring take on “The Call of the Wild,” and “Brahms 2: The Boy,” a new horror flick.