Tourney Time
February 19, 2020
Tourney Time

These are the top photos from the state basketball tourney quarterfinals

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Members of the Dexter girls basketball team rejoice after a Tiger Peyton Grant drills a buzzer-beating basket to give the Tigers a 38-35 victory over Narraguagus in girls Class C North quarterfinal action at the Cross Insurance Center.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

As the quarterfinals of the Maine high school basketball tournament come to a close Wednesday, it’s time to look back at some of the top shots snapped by BDN photographers this week.

See all the action, cheering and emotion that has been captured by photographers Linda Coan O’Kresik, Joseph Cyr, Josh O’Donnell and Natalie Williams as high school athletes battle to continue on in the tourney.

Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Shead and Wisdom players battle for the rebound during the quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Winslow's Jason Reynolds, left, soars into the air for the ball as Ellsworth's J'Von James defends during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Taking the ball to the hoop is Jonesport Beals' Ryan Alley while guarded by Greater Houlton Christian Academy's Will Austin during Monday night's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Erskin's Sarah Praul (2) looks toward the basket as Lawrence's Victoria Dunphy (22) goes to block.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Washington Academy's Cecil Gray, middle, is about to get the ball knocked away by Maine Central Institute's Ryan Friend during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal. Trailing on the play is MCI's Harrison Sites.

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Easton's Austin Carver leaps into the air in jubilation as the Easton boys upset Van Buren 56-48 during Monday's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Presque Isle celebrates their53-46 victory over Winslow in the Class B girls quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Launching a shot is Caribou's Sawyer Deprey as MDI's Porter Isaacs defends during Saturday's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center. Caribou won 61-48.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Winslow’s Bodhi Littlefield, left, and Silver Clukey, right, try to get a loose ball from Presque Isle’s Maggie Castonguay in second half action of the Class B girls quarterfinal game on Friday. Presque Isle won the game 53-46.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Presque Isle fans, from left, Jacob Devine, Jacob Bonville, Nathan Willette and Connor Rideout show their school spirit during Friday afternoon's Class B quarterfinal against Winslow. The No. 3 Wildcats beat No. 6 Winslow 53-46 to advance to the semifinals.

Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Fort Fairfield head coach Vaughn McLaughlin talks to his team during a timeout in the second half of the Class C North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 18.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Waterville’s Kali Thompson takes the ball down court by Ellsworth’s Jocelyn Jordan, right, in first half action of the Class B girls quarterfinal game on Friday.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Southern Aroostook guard Madison Russell, left, reaches for the ball during the Class D North girls basketball quarterfinal game against Ashland at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Central Aroostook guard Joshua Thomas blasts past Stearns defenders during the Class C North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 18.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Ellsworth's Adam Inman, left, and Winslow's Colby Pomeroy reach for the rebound during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Hermon’s Sydney Gallop and Jayda Smith of John Bapst, right, go after a loose ball during the Class B girls quarterfinal game against John Bapst. Hermon won the game 42-34.
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Lawrence's Megan Curtis (2) battles for control of the ball alongside Erskine's Alyssa Savage (24).
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Lawrence's Dylan Coombs (2) shoots the ball as Cony's aims to block.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Central Aroostook captain Brayden Bradbury, left, charges toward the basket during the Class C North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 18.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Bangor’s Max Clark is fouled by Oxford Hills’ Elias Soehren as he goes up for a shot in the second half of the boys Class AA quarterfinal game in Red Barry Gym on Wednesday.

 

Comments

