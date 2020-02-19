These are the top photos from the state basketball tourney quarterfinals
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Members of the Dexter girls basketball team rejoice after a Tiger Peyton Grant drills a buzzer-beating basket to give the Tigers a 38-35 victory over Narraguagus in girls Class C North quarterfinal action at the Cross Insurance Center.
Shead and Wisdom players battle for the rebound during the quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Winslow's Jason Reynolds, left, soars into the air for the ball as Ellsworth's J'Von James defends during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Taking the ball to the hoop is Jonesport Beals' Ryan Alley while guarded by Greater Houlton Christian Academy's Will Austin during Monday night's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Erskin's Sarah Praul (2) looks toward the basket as Lawrence's Victoria Dunphy (22) goes to block.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Washington Academy's Cecil Gray, middle, is about to get the ball knocked away by Maine Central Institute's Ryan Friend during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal. Trailing on the play is MCI's Harrison Sites.
Easton's Austin Carver leaps into the air in jubilation as the Easton boys upset Van Buren 56-48 during Monday's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Presque Isle celebrates their53-46 victory over Winslow in the Class B girls quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Launching a shot is Caribou's Sawyer Deprey as MDI's Porter Isaacs defends during Saturday's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center. Caribou won 61-48.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Winslow’s Bodhi Littlefield, left, and Silver Clukey, right, try to get a loose ball from Presque Isle’s Maggie Castonguay in second half action of the Class B girls quarterfinal game on Friday. Presque Isle won the game 53-46.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Presque Isle fans, from left, Jacob Devine, Jacob Bonville, Nathan Willette and Connor Rideout show their school spirit during Friday afternoon's Class B quarterfinal against Winslow. The No. 3 Wildcats beat No. 6 Winslow 53-46 to advance to the semifinals.
