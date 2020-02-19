Anything could happen in A North boys semifinals

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

February 19, 2020

Trying to predict Wednesday’s Class A boys basketball semifinals at the Augusta Civic Center could be problematic if last Saturday’s quarterfinal results are any indication.

The top three seeds, Hampden Academy, Cony of Augusta and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro, all advanced but not without extreme difficulty.

No. 1 Hampden outlasted No. 8 Mt. Blue of Farmington 57-54, No. 2 Cony scored the game’s final eight points to oust defending champion Lawrence of Fairfield 66-57, and No. 3 Medomak Valley needed overtime to survive Skowhegan 50-46.

The only team to upset the seedings, No. 5 Brewer, had the easiest time of the survivors with a 63-47 win over No. 4 Messalonskee of Oakland.

Hampden (18-1) and Brewer (13-6) meet for the third time this winter in the 8:30 p.m. semifinal. The Witches actually have more postseason experience in the last two seasons after last year’s trip to the semifinals.

The Witches have been playing well for more than a month, winning eight of their last nine games with a balanced approach that is unfazed by a relative lack of height.

Hampden advanced thanks to the play of veterans Bryce Lausier and Mikey Raye. That leadership will be required again if the Broncos are to return to the regional final for the second time in three years.

The Broncos, which scored two regular-season wins over Brewer, are due for a breakout game in the postseason. They’ll need it to fend off their nearby rivals, who played Hampden to the final seconds of their most recent meeting, a 57-56 decision on Jan. 11.

Cony (15-4) defeated Medomak Valley (16-3) twice during the regular season, scoring 91 points in each of the victories. Anything close to that level of offense again and the Rams will advance.