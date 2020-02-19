Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020: Time for criminal justice reform, severe vaccine reaction, Medicare Advantage works for me

• February 19, 2020 1:46 pm

Time for criminal justice reform

Mass incarceration has been a miserable failure in Penobscot County, the state of Maine and throughout the nation. We are viewed with bewilderment and even horror by people around the world. County jails in this country have largely become warehouses where the poor, mentally ill and people suffering from substance use disorders languish for weeks or months. A strong majority are simply awaiting their day in court. They’ve been convicted of nothing, but can’t go home because they’re too poor to post even small amounts of cash bail. While waiting and waiting, their lives fall apart. And we wonder why many return to jail so often?

Instead of constructing an enormous new jail in Bangor at a cost to property taxpayers of $65 million to $70 million (much more when interest is included), we need to say enough. Enough with failed policies and practices.

Time for meaningful changes, like bail reform, some of which Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch can implement without any action from Augusta or Washington. And how about greater attention on what works — housing, mental health care and addiction treatment. A better jail is needed in Penobscot County, but certainly not a bigger one. Enough already.

Cathy Osgood

Bangor

Our family’s experience with a severe vaccine reaction

Our child suffered a severe reaction to a vaccine: loss of consciousness and frozen and immobile limbs. After seeking medical advice, we chose not to continue the full series of that vaccine. Due to the narrowness of Maine law, our child is unable to receive a medical exemption. Our family, like other Maine families who use exemptions in schools, relies on the recently removed philosophical or religious exemptions for our almost fully vaccinated children to attend school.

The new law creates a “one size fits all” medical model, while completely ignoring that people respond differently to medical interventions. If our child’s reaction had been to penicillin, logically, we would not administer more penicillin. Why is this medical procedure treated differently? We are not anti-vaccine, nor are we suggesting parents not vaccinate their children. We want the right to make the best choice for our children and allow you to do the same for yours — even if that choice is different than ours.

A yes vote requires vaccination and keeps Maine law the same as it has been for years, while allowing parents to make informed medical decisions for our children.

A yes vote helps ensure that students aren’t denied access to education. A yes vote allows children like ours to remain in school, and our family to remain living and working in the state we love. A yes vote maintains our and your right to choose.

Please join us in voting yes on Question 1.

Joe and Sarah Quirk

Bangor

How Medicare Advantage has worked for me

Like most Mainers in retirement, I look forward to having more time to pursue my passions for as long as possible. Staying healthy will allow me that opportunity. That is why I selected a Medicare Advantage option for my Medicare coverage.

Medicare Advantage plans provide access to a full spectrum of health care coverage with affordable choices. Some plans even charge no premium and offer full service coverage, including prescription drugs. The important thing was I was able to tailor my coverage to fit my needs.

Today, I have access to quality medical care including an array of wellness and preventative services. It’s a pleasure to see how the benefits of a Medicare Advantage plan fit together to stay well; diagnose illness, injury and disease as early as possible; and respond with prompt, effective and high-quality care.

I am just entering the retirement years, but was glad to have Medicare Advantage options and expect to rely on this type of coverage for years to come. This will only be possible if our elected leaders in Washington will continue to support it in a bipartisan manner. I plan on checking each candidate’s stance on the Medicare Advantage programs before I vote. After all, with my health and well-being at stake, I can’t afford not to.

Gary Tormollan

Waterville

