Colby plans arts collaborative in downtown Waterville

• February 19, 2020 10:04 am

Colby College is planning to open a new “arts collaborative” to house artists, galleries and other events in downtown Waterville by the end of the year.

Colby President David Greene said the center is the latest redevelopment effort in the city, where the college purchased and redeveloped dozens of buildings over the past few years. Greene said he hopes the new building — plus museums and another announced arts center — will bring in new visitors.

“Suddenly you can start to imagine a very different way of downtown Waterville, where someone can spend a day, or a few days,” he said.

The new building is funded by a gift from Peter and Paula Lunder, who donated another gift worth more than $100 million to the school in 2017.

