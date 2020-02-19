New England
February 19, 2020
New England

NH governor takes leadership post with border commission

Charles Krupa | AP
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu gestures Thursday during his State of the State address at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire.
The Associated Press

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has been chosen to serve as the state co-chair of a federal-state partnership that encourages job creation in northern New England and New York.

The Northern Border Regional Commission was created in 2008, but it only added the state co-chair position two years ago. The first to hold the job was Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, whose term ended last month.

The state co-chair is tasked with working with a counterpart at the federal level to lead the commission on policy and strategy matters.

The commission has awarded more than $55 million in grants that have leveraged $142 million in additional funding.

 

