Meg Griffin from TV show ‘Family Guy’ accepted to Bowdoin College

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 19, 2020 10:56 am

Updated: February 19, 2020 11:05 am

Bowdoin College is basking in some national name recognition after the school was mentioned on the Fox TV show “Family Guy.”

The latest episode features Meg Griffin announcing she got accepted to Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

It looks like we have a new television Polar Bear to welcome to the family: Meg Griffin from @FamilyGuyonFOX! #GoUBears pic.twitter.com/SPqohrPFbp — Bowdoin College (@BowdoinCollege) February 17, 2020

The character made the announcement at the end of the show to which no one reacts except for Peter Griffin who asks for the credits to roll.

Meg is the family’s scapegoat and is often ignored and ridiculed.

Bowdoin said in a tweet: “It looks like we have a new television Polar Bear to welcome to the family.”

It’s not the first time that Bowdoin has been featured in a hit TV show. In the first season of the HBO show “The Sopranos,” New Jersey mobster Tony Soprano and his daughter, Meadow, go on a tour of three Maine colleges, including visits to Colby College in Waterville — where Tony Soprano encounters a former mobster turned FBI informant who located to the Pine Tree State under the Witness Protection Program — and Bowdoin.

BDN writer Christopher Burns contributed to this report.

