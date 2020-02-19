Kenduskeag man accused of assaulting Penobscot County sheriff’s deputy

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• February 19, 2020 10:30 am

A Kenduskeag man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly pushed a sheriff’s deputy off a set of stairs.

George Taylor, 56, was charged with aggravated assault and assault on a police officer, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Penobscot County sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Ryan Fitch went to a residence in Kenduskeag to serve paperwork to Taylor from another police agency about 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Fitch tried knocking on the door beyond which a man was heard yelling and running. Taylor opened the door and shoved Fitch off a set of stairs before the deputy had time to react, the sheriff’s office said.

“Cpl. Fitch knew his leg was severely injured, but still had to react because the male was coming towards him aggressively,” the sheriff’s office said.

Fitch used a stun gun to subdue Taylor and arrested him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fitch was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was treated for a fractured ankle.