February 19, 2020
Fire halts work at Old Town pulp mill

Nina Mahaleris | The Penobscot Times
ND Paper, a subsidiary of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., purchased the Old Town mill in 2018.
OLD TOWN, Maine — The ND Paper mill has temporarily halted operations as officials investigate what caused a fire to break out in a chip bin on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 8:15 a.m. and was contained within an hour, said Amy Lee, the communications director for ND Paper. Both the Old Town and Orono Fire Departments responded to the fire.

The chip bin holds wood chips and raw materials before they are sent to be digested for pulp processing.

There were no injuries, Lee said, although the fire caused minor damage. The mill will resume operations after crews determine what started the fire, according to Lee.

 

