Dover-Foxcroft couple leaves $1.3 million to Bangor Humane Society, its largest single gift ever

Gabor Degre | BDN

• February 19, 2020 2:17 pm

Updated: February 19, 2020 2:35 pm

The Bangor Humane Society recently received its largest single gift ever.

Violet and James Moffett of Dover-Foxcroft left more than $1.3 million to the humane society in their will. The nonprofit created the Violet F. Moffett Memorial Fund where the funds will be used to feed and care for pets, according to a news release.

Lifelong animal lovers, the duo rescued many dogs over the years, including from the Bangor Humane Society.

The donation comes during a time of change for the Bangor Humane Society. Its capital campaign reached its goal of $1.75 million, and the humane society removed its old incinerator last fall as more animals are getting adopted. The capital campaign funds are being used to improve the organization’s facility to expand medical care, rehabilitation and comfort while animals are at the humane society, according to the release.