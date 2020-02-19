Bangor
February 19, 2020
Bangor

Dover-Foxcroft couple leaves $1.3 million to Bangor Humane Society, its largest single gift ever

Gabor Degre | BDN
Two of the many kittens waiting to be adopted at the Bangor Humane Society last fall.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff
Updated:

The Bangor Humane Society recently received its largest single gift ever.

Violet and James Moffett of Dover-Foxcroft left more than $1.3 million to the humane society in their will. The nonprofit created the Violet F. Moffett Memorial Fund where the funds will be used to feed and care for pets, according to a news release.

[Bangor Humane Society is removing its incinerator as the first step of major renovation]

Lifelong animal lovers, the duo rescued many dogs over the years, including from the Bangor Humane Society.

The donation comes during a time of change for the Bangor Humane Society. Its capital campaign reached its goal of $1.75 million, and the humane society removed its old incinerator last fall as more animals are getting adopted. The capital campaign funds are being used to improve the organization’s facility to expand medical care, rehabilitation and comfort while animals are at the humane society, according to the release.

 

Correction: An earlier version of this story included the wrong donation value in the headline.

