Winter weather advisory extended through the night as snowfall continues

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 18, 2020 6:16 pm

A winter weather advisory will be in place until 7 p.m. in southern Maine and until midnight in northern Maine as it is expected to snow 3-5 inches throughout much of the state.

The snow began early Tuesday afternoon and will continue, creating slick and hazardous driving conditions for the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

Temperatures are expected to rise overnight, climbing into the mid 30s.

As of Tuesday evening, Greater Bangor is expected to get 2-3 inches of snow overnight. Aroostook County is predicted to get 4-5 inches of snow. Down East can expect 2-4 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and continues through the evening. Amounts will be reduced Downeast and in the Bangor area due to a changeover to rain. Here's our latest forecast: pic.twitter.com/NbqMFprxH8 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 18, 2020

Much of western Maine is predicted to have 5 inches of snowfall. Three inches is expected to fall along much of the coast, according to the weather service office in Gray.

A quick hitting system will overspread snow across the area late tomorrow morning and early afternoon. Precip will likely mix with and change to rain across southern and coastal areas in the afternoon. The highest snow totals are expected near and across the foothills. pic.twitter.com/cvPNtF3yCY — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) February 17, 2020

In the southern half of the state, “two areas of warmth are pushing into the region and will change parts southern New Hampshire and coastal western Maine to a rain or wintry mix before precipitation comes to an end,” the National Weather Service office in Gray said.