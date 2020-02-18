Tourney Time Live blog: Maine high school basketball tournament, Feb. 18 Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN Ashland guard Mia Carney looks for an open player during the Class D North girls basketball quarterfinal game against Southern Aroostook at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17. BDN Sports • February 18, 2020 9:25 am Joseph Cyr February 18, 20209:58 am Girls Class C North quarterfinal: No. 6 Central Aroostook 20, No. 3 Fort Fairfield 14 at the half. Joseph Cyr February 18, 20209:46 am Girls Class C North quarterfinal: No. 6 Central Aroostook leads No. 3 Fort Fairfield 10-6 end of the first quarter. Lindsay Putnam February 18, 20209:32 am Welcome to Day 7 of the Maine high school basketball tournament. Here’s the full schedule for Tuesday’s games: Tuesday’s schedule for the Maine high school basketball tournament Joseph Cyr February 18, 20209:31 am Girls Class C North Quarterfinal: No. 3 Fort Fairfield (16-2) versus No. 6 Central Aroostook (14-4) coming up at the Cross Insurance Center. ... Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories. Comments
