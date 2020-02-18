Tourney Time
February 18, 2020
Tourney Time

Live blog: Maine high school basketball tournament, Feb. 18

Natalie Williams | BDN
Ashland guard Mia Carney looks for an open player during the Class D North girls basketball quarterfinal game against Southern Aroostook at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17.
BDN Sports


Joseph Cyr
February 18, 20209:58 am

Girls Class C North quarterfinal: No. 6 Central Aroostook 20, No. 3 Fort Fairfield 14 at the half.


Joseph Cyr
February 18, 20209:46 am

Girls Class C North quarterfinal: No. 6 Central Aroostook leads No. 3 Fort Fairfield 10-6 end of the first quarter.


Lindsay Putnam
February 18, 20209:32 am

Welcome to Day 7 of the Maine high school basketball tournament. Here’s the full schedule for Tuesday’s games:

Tuesday’s schedule for the Maine high school basketball tournament


Joseph Cyr
February 18, 20209:31 am

Girls Class C North Quarterfinal: No. 3 Fort Fairfield (16-2) versus No. 6 Central Aroostook  (14-4) coming up at the Cross Insurance Center.

Comments

