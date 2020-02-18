Janet Mills undecided on presidential candidate ahead of Democratic primary

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 18, 2020 8:33 am

Gov. Janet Mills said she has not yet decided which Democrat she’ll vote for in the upcoming presidential primary.

In two weeks, Maine Democrats go to the polls to choose which candidate they want to take on incumbent President Donald Trump. Mills said the primary was a topic for Democratic governors earlier this month when they met in Washington, and she said many expressed the importance of nominating someone who can win in November.

“That sounds like a universal concern among everybody, at least among the Democratic party and I share that concern as well,” she said. “The New Hampshire primary really didn’t really settle anything in terms of the ‘winability’ factor. I want somebody who can be forceful and stand up for all Democrats but also attract Republicans and independents to the polls.”

Mills said she is looking for a candidate who will also be able to raise enough money to challenge Trump.

Mills said she will be closely watching the Nevada caucuses and the South Carolina primary in the next few weeks, and like many Democrats, she may not decide how to vote until she walks into her polling place.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.