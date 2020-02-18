Portland
February 18, 2020
Portland

Gorham woman quarantined in Cambodia amid virus outbreak

AP | BDN
Two Cambodian military helicopters are parked at the port where the MS Westerdam is docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. The feel-good story of how Cambodia allowed a cruise ship to dock after it was turned away elsewhere in Asia for fear of spreading the deadly virus that began in China has taken a dark turn after a passenger released from the ship tested positive for the virus.
By CBS 13

A Gorham woman is stuck in Cambodia after a passenger on her cruise ship tested positive for the coronavirus that has sickened tens of thousands.

Opal Staudenmaier was on board the Westerdam. The ship tried to dock in four ports, but was denied until Cambodia agreed to accept the ship.

Cambodia is south of China near Thailand.

Thousands of passengers disembarked Thursday, but then an 83-year-old American woman tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health officials are now trying to track down passengers.

A friend of Staudenmaier said she and several passengers are now in a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, where she is quarantined in her room.

 

