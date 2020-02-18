Gorham woman quarantined in Cambodia amid virus outbreak

AP | BDN AP | BDN

• February 18, 2020 8:53 am

A Gorham woman is stuck in Cambodia after a passenger on her cruise ship tested positive for the coronavirus that has sickened tens of thousands.

Opal Staudenmaier was on board the Westerdam. The ship tried to dock in four ports, but was denied until Cambodia agreed to accept the ship.

Cambodia is south of China near Thailand.

Thousands of passengers disembarked Thursday, but then an 83-year-old American woman tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health officials are now trying to track down passengers.

A friend of Staudenmaier said she and several passengers are now in a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, where she is quarantined in her room.