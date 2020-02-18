Penobscot
February 18, 2020
Penobscot Latest News | Belfast Drug Co. | Bangor Metro | Opioid Epidemic | Today's Paper
Penobscot

Father and daughter survive falling through ice while snowmobiling near Baxter State Park

Courtesy of Maine Department of | MDIFW
Courtesy of Maine Department of | MDIFW
North Twin Lake
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff

Brian Sutch and his daughter Falen from Manchester, Connecticut, were traveling northwest on North Twin Lake on snowmobiles when they broke through the ice and quickly became submerged just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

Brian, 53, and Falen, 16, were both riding on their own snowmobiles when the thin ice broke. They were able to pull themselves out of the water and onto safe ice while wearing full riding gear and helmets, according to John MacDonald, a public information officer for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
Courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
Map of North Twin Lake, where the Brian and Falen Sutch's snowmobiles fell through the ice.

The pair called 911 and a game warden and the Millinocket Fire Department responded. The Sutch’s were taken by rescue sled to an ambulance, and were then transported to the Millinocket Regional Hospital, where they were treated for hypothermia, according to MacDonald.

They have both been released from the hospital.

The snowmobiles remain in the lake, under about 25 feet of water. The game wardens are at the scene again today to determine the location of the snowmobiles, and to formulate a plan to remove them.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like