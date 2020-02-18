New England
February 18, 2020
Vermont governor backs Republican Bill Weld’s bid to unseat Trump

Mary Altaffer | AP
Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld speaks during the Higher Education Forum -- College Costs & Debt in the 2020 Elections at the University of New Hampshire in Concord, New Hampshire, in this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo.
The Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vermont — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is throwing his support behind former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination.

The endorsement comes about two weeks before Vermont and other states participate in the “Super Tuesday” primaries on March 3.

Scott, who has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, in September became the first Republican governor to support an impeachment inquiry against the president. After the Senate acquittal this month, Scott said Trump abused his power and shouldn’t be in office.

Weld said Scott has served Vermont well and he’s delighted by the endorsement.

 

