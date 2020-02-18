New England
February 18, 2020
New England Latest News | Opioid Epidemic | Bangor Metro | Janet Mills | Today's Paper
New England

New Hampshire House OKs allowing student athlete pay

Holly Ramer | AP
Holly Ramer | AP
The New Hampshire Statehouse is seen in Concord in this June 2, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

CONCORD, New Hampshire — New Hampshire colleges and universities would be allowed to pay athletes under a bill approved by House lawmakers.

The legislation sent to the Senate on Thursday is modeled after language signed into law in California last year and introduced in a dozen other states. It would enable schools to compensate athletes and would allow college athletes to seek compensation for their name, image and likeness.

If it becomes law in New Hampshire, it would take effect in July 2022, after new NCAA rules are in place.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like