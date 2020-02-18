3 New England states announce plans to phase out HFCs, a source of greenhouse gas emissions

Steven Senne | AP Steven Senne | AP

Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced efforts to bar a class of chemicals used in refrigerators and air conditioning that are a growing source of greenhouse gas emissions.

“I think the industry knows that this is the direction that things are heading,” said Hannah Pingree, co-chair of Maine’s Climate Council.

She said that Hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, are a more potent global warming gas than carbon dioxide. The federal Environmental Protection Agency had been planning to take action against them, she said.

“Essentially that regulation was vacated by the current administration, and so that’s where states are now starting to figure out how to put rules into effect that are very similar, so that we don’t start to lose significant ground.”

Pingree says the phase-out would go into effect as alternative, less-damaging coolants are brought to market. If the legislation passes, she said, most products containing HFCs would be barred from sale in Maine beginning in 2021.

The three New England governors are joining 16 others around the country to propose new rules that would require the HFC phaseout.

