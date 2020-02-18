2 Lamborghinis stolen from Boston-area dealership crash

Giorgio Benvenuti | AP Giorgio Benvenuti | AP

• February 18, 2020 6:21 pm

WAYLAND, Mass. — A pair of Lamborghini SUVs worth a total of more than $400,000 stolen early Tuesday morning from a Boston-area dealership were involved in a crash several hours later, police said.

The Lamborghinis and a third vehicle crashed in Malden at about 8 a.m., Capt. John Amirault said, shortly after police received reports of two Lamborghinis drag racing through city streets.

A white Lamborghini had front-end damage, and a black Lamborghini had rear damage. A red Kia was also involved. The Kia’s driver was taken to the hospital.

One suspect, an 18-year-old man from Cambridge, was caught but police say they are looking for two others.

The luxury vehicles were stolen from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston in Wayland at about 3 a.m., which is about 15 miles from Malden.

It appears the thieves threw a rock through the glass front of the dealership, found the keys inside somewhere and took the vehicles from the front lot, Wayland Lt. Sean Gibbons said.

An officer on patrol stopped a vehicle that may have been involved in the break-in and detained two people, Gibbons said.

“The Herb Chambers Companies would like to thank the Wayland Police and other agencies for their quick response and outstanding work,” the company said in a statement.