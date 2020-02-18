Midcoast
February 18, 2020
Sharon Carrillo to be sentenced Friday in death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
In this Dec. 6, 2019, file photo, Sharon Carrillo stands in court during her murder trial in the death of her daughter in Belfast. A jury on Dec. 18, 2019, convicted Carrillo of murder in the death of her 10-year-old daughter Marissa Kennedy, who was found dead at the family's home in Stockton Springs in 2018. The jury took less than five hours to reach a verdict on Wednesday.
The Associated Press

A woman convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter in a high-profile case that prompted changes to the state’s child protection system is due to be sentenced this week.

Sharon Carrillo is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for the death of Marissa Kennedy, whose bruised and battered body was found in the family’s home in Stockton Springs in 2018. Her original sentencing date was postponed because of bad weather.

[A look at Marissa Kennedy’s love-filled life prior to abuse]

Law enforcement officials said the crime scene was staged to make it look like the death was an accident. An autopsy concluded that Kennedy had multiple injuries consistent with ongoing abuse.

Carrillo’s estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a 55-year sentence.

 

