Machias woman wounded in shooting spree is improving at Portland hospital

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

• February 18, 2020 12:41 pm

The condition of a woman who survived a Washington County shooting spree that left three people dead two weeks ago was upgraded on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Portland hospital where she’s a patient.

Regina Long, 49, of Machias was listed in fair condition at Maine Medical Center of Portland on Tuesday. Her condition had been listed as serious since at least Feb. 11. She was in critical condition when first admitted to the hospital on the day of the shootings, Feb 3.

Long was among four people allegedly shot by Thomas Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield. Bonfanti was arrested at American Legion Post 9 in Machias on Feb. 3 and charged with murdering Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias; Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro; and Jennifer Bryant-Flynn, 49, of Machias.

The four shootings happened at three houses in Machias and Jonesboro, spread out over a distance of about 10 miles, and they all happened within about a half hour.

Long was the first victim police discovered. They found her at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 3 outside her home on 323 Kennebec Road in Machias. Inside they found Currey, who was dead. Police received another call at 11:03 a.m. about a shooting at 69 Roque Bluffs Road in the neighboring town of Jonesboro, where Powers was found.

A few minutes later, another call came in about a shooting at 666 Kennebec Road in Machias, where officers found Flynn. Her husband, Gorden Flynn, said he was the first to discover her. She was on a bed in their living room, lying awkwardly on her side, one shoe on and another half off.

Bonfanti, who remains in jail, was out on bail from a drunken-driving arrest three days before when he allegedly carried out the shooting spree. After a Machias police officer stopped him, he had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Fair condition means that the patient is conscious but may be uncomfortable and has vital signs that are stable and within normal limits.