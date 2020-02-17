Snow will follow Monday night’s bitter temperatures as low as 21 below zero

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• February 17, 2020 12:45 pm

Updated: February 17, 2020 12:47 pm

Another round of snow will come Tuesday on the heels of overnight temperatures dipping well below zero for much of the state.

The snow is expected to begin mid-day Tuesday, and could create slick travel conditions for the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

That snow could change over to rain for the immediate coast, particularly if warmer air is carried toward the state on winds out of the southeast. That could affect total snowfall for Greater Bangor and Down East Maine, the weather service reports.

“Higher elevations here could hold onto snow a bit longer for more accumulation, but expect warm air to push in and limit ratios before transition to all rain,” a weather service notice reads.

A widespread snowfall is expected Tuesday, mainly affecting the afternoon and evening commute. Be prepared for slick travel conditions and reduced visibility. Rain may mix in for portions of Downeast and the coast Tuesday evening before tapering overnight. #mewx pic.twitter.com/W5sChTrdnC — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 17, 2020

As of Monday morning, Greater Bangor was forecast to see up to 4 inches of fresh snow, with decreasing accumulation toward the coast, where up to 2 to 3 inches are expected from Bar Harbor to Eastport, according to the weather service office in Caribou.

In Aroostook County, up to 4 inches will accumulate from Presque Isle to Madawaska, the weather service reports.

Here's a preliminary look at expected snowfall amounts for Tuesday. – Posted Monday 2/17/20 at 530 AM – pic.twitter.com/DVcZ97EkmP — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) February 17, 2020

Higher accumulation is expected toward the mountains, with up to 5 inches expected in Millinocket and Greenville and 4 to 6 inches in Rangeley to the west, according to the weather service’s offices in Caribou and Gray.

Meanwhile, only 3 to 4 inches are forecast for the southern coast from Portland to Rockland, the weather service office in Gray reports.

Scattered snow showers in the morning will taper this afternoon as a front passes through. Skies will trend sunny late this afternoon with mostly clear skies tonight. Overnight lows will again be frigid with northern valley locations expected to fall towards -20F. #mewx pic.twitter.com/BlzJoTMgu3 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 17, 2020

Tuesday’s snowfall will be preceded by bitter lows across the entire state, especially in the north, where temperatures could fall as low as minus 21 degrees Fahrenheit in Van Buren, minus 20 degrees in Presque Isle, minus 16 degrees in Fort Kent and minus 13 degrees in Caribou, according to the weather service.

Temperatures won’t fall that low in Greater Bangor, but they still will hover about 0 degrees overnight Monday, according to the weather service. The mercury will continue to rise toward the coast, where overnight temperatures are expected to be about 9 degrees in Bar Harbor, 6 degrees in Machias and 12 degrees in Portland.

By Tuesday night, temperatures could be as much as 40 degrees warmer in parts of the state. That will be followed by another round of bitter overnight lows into Friday before daytime temperatures climb toward the 30s and 40s thid weekend, according to the weather service.

