Tourney Time
February 17, 2020
Tourney Time

Live blog: Day 6 of the high school basketball tourney is underway

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Van Buren's Casey Bellamy soars to the basket Monday morning as Easton's Matt Pangburn tries to block the shot from behind during the Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
BDN Sports
Updated:

Welcome to Day 6 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.

We’ll be following all 18 games today and will bring you the latest score updates and game stories, plus updated tourney brackets and schedules.

Stay tuned here throughout the day for all of your tourney needs.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20202:12 pm

Meanwhile No. 3 Marshwood has a 10-3 lead over No. 6 York with 3:51 left in the first quarter


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20202:11 pm

Greenville already has a commanding lead at the end of the first quarter, leading North Haven 25-4


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20202:03 pm

Two games coming up at 2 p.m.:

No. 4 Shead (12-6) vs. No. 5 Wisdom (11-7) in Class D North Girls
No. 3 Marshwood (15-3) vs. No. 6 York (11-7) in Class A South Girls


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:56 pm


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:47 pm

More great photos today from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor from Joseph Cyr of the Houlton Pioneer Times, this time from the Deer Isle-Stonington vs. Schenck game:


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:43 pm

Up next on the live blog: No. 1 Greenville (16-2) vs. No. 8 North Haven (6-11) in Class D South girls quarterfinal play.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:39 pm

Seacoast Christian girls cruise past Temple to D South semifinals


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:17 pm

Seacoast continues to lead Temple, 31-21 at the end of the third quarter


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:06 pm


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:04 pm

Seacoast Christian leads Temple 17-14 at halftime


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:56 pm

Deer Isle-Stonington boys upset defending champs Schenck in D North quarterfinals


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:50 pm

No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington upends defending champion Schenck of East Millinocket 63-57


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:37 pm

Seacoast Christian is up 10-9 over Temple at the end of the first quarter.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:26 pm

Currently underway is No. 4 Seacoast Christian (11-6) vs. No. 5 Temple Acad. (8-10) in the Class D South girls quarterfinals. Seacoast Christian is up 6-4 five minutes in.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:15 pm


Ernie Clark
February 17, 202012:09 pm

End 3, Deer Isle-Stonington leads No. 2 Schenck 44-40.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:06 pm

Rangeley boys outlast Vinalhaven to advance to D South semifinals


Ernie Clark
February 17, 202011:42 am

Half, Schenck 28, Deer Isle-Stonington 27, Myles Brown 15 for DI-S, Regan Currie 10 for Schenck.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202011:34 am

Rangeley leads Vinalhaven 45-34 at the end of three


Ernie Clark
February 17, 202011:27 am

End 1Q: Deer Isle-Stonington 13, Schenck 10


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202011:26 am

Some great photos from the Houlton Pioneer Times’ Joseph Cyr of the Easton vs. Van Buren game this morning. If you see a photo of a loved one from this year’s tourney, here’s how you can purchase a copy.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202011:14 am

Up next on the live blog: No. 2 Schenck (15-3) vs. No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington (12-5) in Class D North boys quarterfinals


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202011:05 am

Easton tops Van Buren in D North boys quarterfinal


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202011:05 am

Rangeley takes the lead at halftime, up 30-23 over Vinalhaven


Ernie Clark
February 17, 202010:55 am

Final: No. 6 Easton 56, No. 3 Van Buren 48.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202010:55 am

Vinalhaven is up 13-10 over Rangeley at the end of the first quarter


Ernie Clark
February 17, 202010:31 am

End 3Q, Easton 35, Van Buren 34.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202010:29 am


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202010:29 am

Up next at 10:30 a.m.: No. 2 Rangeley (15-3) vs. No. 7 Vinalhaven (7-11) in Class D South boys quarterfinal play


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202010:20 am

Greenville boys oust Pine Tree Academy in D South quarterfinals


Ernie Clark
February 17, 202010:06 am

Half, Van Buren 29, Easton 26


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:58 am

Greenville has taken a sizable lead going into the fourth quarter, up 40-26 over Pine Tree Academy


Ernie Clark
February 17, 20209:51 am

End 1Q, Easton 13, Van Buren 10.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:39 am

Greenville’s lead over Pine Tree Academy narrows to 22-20 at halftime


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:29 am

Greenville leads 18-15 with 2:45 left in the half. 


Ernie Clark
February 17, 20209:25 am

Game 1 at Bangor, No. 3 Van Buren boys against No. 6 Easton.


Joseph Cyr
February 17, 20209:22 am

Boys Class D: No. 3 Van Buren (15-3) vs. No. 6 Easton (12-6), 9:30 a.m. tip off coming up.


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:19 am

Greenville leads Pine Tree Academy 14-9 at the end of the first quarter


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:13 am

To check out the full schedule for today’s tourney games, and get a refresher on all the scores so far this tourney season, check out this link:

Monday’s schedule, results from the Maine high school basketball tournament


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:12 am


Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:08 am

Welcome to Day 6 of the Maine high school basketball tournament! The first game of the day today is the No. 3 Greenville boys (9-9) vs. No. 6 Pine Tree Acad. (9-9) in the Class D South quarterfinals.

