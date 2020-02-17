Live blog: Day 6 of the high school basketball tourney is underway

Updated:
Welcome to Day 6 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.
We’ll be following all 18 games today and will bring you the latest score updates and game stories, plus updated tourney brackets and schedules.
Stay tuned here throughout the day for all of your tourney needs.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20202:12 pm
Meanwhile No. 3 Marshwood has a 10-3 lead over No. 6 York with 3:51 left in the first quarter
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20202:11 pm
Greenville already has a commanding lead at the end of the first quarter, leading North Haven 25-4
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20202:03 pm
Two games coming up at 2 p.m.:
No. 4 Shead (12-6) vs. No. 5 Wisdom (11-7) in Class D North Girls
No. 3 Marshwood (15-3) vs. No. 6 York (11-7) in Class A South Girls
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:56 pm
Shead and Wisdom getting ready for a class D girls quarterfinal game.#mesports #tourney2020 pic.twitter.com/bG3nuXxGWG
— Eastern Maine Sports (@EasternMESports) February 17, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:47 pm
More great photos today from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor from Joseph Cyr of the Houlton Pioneer Times, this time from the Deer Isle-Stonington vs. Schenck game:
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:43 pm
Up next on the live blog: No. 1 Greenville (16-2) vs. No. 8 North Haven (6-11) in Class D South girls quarterfinal play.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:39 pm
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:17 pm
Seacoast continues to lead Temple, 31-21 at the end of the third quarter
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:06 pm
Schenck was an 8-point favorite, so this is a pretty decent upset. https://t.co/csf3L3XiUB
— Maine Basketball Rankings (@MEBBallRankings) February 17, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20201:04 pm
Seacoast Christian leads Temple 17-14 at halftime
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:56 pm
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:50 pm
No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington upends defending champion Schenck of East Millinocket 63-57
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:37 pm
Seacoast Christian is up 10-9 over Temple at the end of the first quarter.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:26 pm
Currently underway is No. 4 Seacoast Christian (11-6) vs. No. 5 Temple Acad. (8-10) in the Class D South girls quarterfinals. Seacoast Christian is up 6-4 five minutes in.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:15 pm
The Temple Girls have 7 players on their roster.
2 Freshmen
3 8th graders
Seacoast has 3 Freshmen
5 8th graders
1 Senior for each team.
This is going to be awesome.
— Maine Basketball Rankings (@MEBBallRankings) February 17, 2020
Ernie Clark
February 17, 202012:09 pm
End 3, Deer Isle-Stonington leads No. 2 Schenck 44-40.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202012:06 pm
Ernie Clark
February 17, 202011:42 am
Half, Schenck 28, Deer Isle-Stonington 27, Myles Brown 15 for DI-S, Regan Currie 10 for Schenck.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202011:34 am
Rangeley leads Vinalhaven 45-34 at the end of three
Ernie Clark
February 17, 202011:27 am
End 1Q: Deer Isle-Stonington 13, Schenck 10
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202011:26 am
Some great photos from the Houlton Pioneer Times’ Joseph Cyr of the Easton vs. Van Buren game this morning. If you see a photo of a loved one from this year’s tourney, here’s how you can purchase a copy.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202011:14 am
Up next on the live blog: No. 2 Schenck (15-3) vs. No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington (12-5) in Class D North boys quarterfinals
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202011:05 am
Rangeley takes the lead at halftime, up 30-23 over Vinalhaven
Ernie Clark
February 17, 202010:55 am
Final: No. 6 Easton 56, No. 3 Van Buren 48.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202010:55 am
Vinalhaven is up 13-10 over Rangeley at the end of the first quarter
Ernie Clark
February 17, 202010:31 am
End 3Q, Easton 35, Van Buren 34.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202010:29 am
No 2 Rangeley and No 7 Vinalhaven on the ACC floor. Winner gets Greenville #VarsityMaine #mesports pic.twitter.com/650ilnA4RH
— Randy Whitehouse (@RAWmaterial33) February 17, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202010:29 am
Up next at 10:30 a.m.: No. 2 Rangeley (15-3) vs. No. 7 Vinalhaven (7-11) in Class D South boys quarterfinal play
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 202010:20 am
Ernie Clark
February 17, 202010:06 am
Half, Van Buren 29, Easton 26
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:58 am
Greenville has taken a sizable lead going into the fourth quarter, up 40-26 over Pine Tree Academy
Ernie Clark
February 17, 20209:51 am
End 1Q, Easton 13, Van Buren 10.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:39 am
Greenville’s lead over Pine Tree Academy narrows to 22-20 at halftime
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:29 am
Greenville leads 18-15 with 2:45 left in the half.
Ernie Clark
February 17, 20209:25 am
Game 1 at Bangor, No. 3 Van Buren boys against No. 6 Easton.
Joseph Cyr
February 17, 20209:22 am
Boys Class D: No. 3 Van Buren (15-3) vs. No. 6 Easton (12-6), 9:30 a.m. tip off coming up.
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:19 am
Greenville leads Pine Tree Academy 14-9 at the end of the first quarter
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:13 am
To check out the full schedule for today’s tourney games, and get a refresher on all the scores so far this tourney season, check out this link:
Monday’s schedule, results from the Maine high school basketball tournament
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:12 am
A short bench and Pine Tree has lost 2 players to injury in opening quarter. #mesports #VarsityMaine
— Times Record Sports (@SportsMidcoast) February 17, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 17, 20209:08 am
Welcome to Day 6 of the Maine high school basketball tournament! The first game of the day today is the No. 3 Greenville boys (9-9) vs. No. 6 Pine Tree Acad. (9-9) in the Class D South quarterfinals.
