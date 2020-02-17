Live blog: Day 6 of the high school basketball tourney is underway

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 17, 2020 9:03 am

Updated: February 17, 2020 11:22 am

Related Stories 2020 Maine high school basketball tournament brackets

Welcome to Day 6 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.

We’ll be following all 18 games today and will bring you the latest score updates and game stories, plus updated tourney brackets and schedules.

Stay tuned here throughout the day for all of your tourney needs.