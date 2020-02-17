Mount Desert Island girls win B swimming and diving state crown

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 17, 2020 5:28 pm

Balance and depth were the keys on Monday as Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor won the Class B girls swimming and diving state championship at the University of Maine’s Wallace Pool in Orono.

Cecilia Saltysiak won the 200-yard freestyle title to help the Trojans score 379 points to overcome runner-up Greely of Cumberland Center, which finished with 333. Cape Elizabeth (288), Ellsworth (196) and Morse of Bath (182) rounded out the top five teams.

The title was the sixth in program history for MDI, which last won in 2014 with the second of back-to-back championships.

Camden Hills of Rockport finished sixth in the team competition with 176.5 points, followed by Yarmouth (145), Brewer (125.5), Belfast (101) and Waterville-Winslow (83). Other competitors were John Bapst of Bangor (73), Old Town-Orono (68), Lincoln Academy of Newcastle (53), Erskine Academy of South China (24) Hyde of Bath (23), Waynflete of Portland (12), Freeport (10) and Foxcroft Academy (4).

MDI won only three events overall, including the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Nina Rozeff, Callan Eason, Daisy Granholm and Ruby Brown in 1 minute, 43.43 seconds.

Saltysiak, a freshman clocked a 2:00.27 in the 200 free and was seventh in the 100 backstroke. Brown, a senior, claimed bronze medals in both the 50 free and the 100 free. She also anchored MDI’s championship 200 freestyle relay squad along with freshmen Nina Rozeff and Callan Eason and senior Daisy Granholm, which was timed in 1:43.43.

Freshman Lily James took third in the 100 breaststroke and was sixth in the 200 individual medley, while placed third in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the diving. Other top-five performers for the Trojans were sophomore Maria Saltysiak (4th, 100 butterfly), junior Adria Horton (4th, 500 free) and the 400 free relay unit made up of Cecilia Saltysiak, Maria Saltysiak, Rozeff and Ruby Brown)

Others who scored points for MDI were Gracie Parker, Sadie Sullivan, Addy Smith, Zoe Horton, Olivia Underwood and Zoe Eason.

Senior twin sisters Olivia Harper and Haily Harper of Morse each captured two individual gold medals and won another in a relay.

Olivia Harper claimed the 100 backstroke in a meet-record time of 54.28 seconds and sped to victory in the 100 butterfly in 54.99. Haily Harper took top honors in the 200 individual medley (2:10.84) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.16).

The Harpers also joined forces with Natalie Emmerson and Fiona Cashman to swim a 3:45.58 in the 400 free relay. That event ended in a tie as the Cape Elizabeth quartet of Ali Bragg, Bella Eremita, Grace Taylor and Caroline Mahoney posted an identical time of 3:45.58.

Mahoney swam to two individual wins, taking the 50 free (23.54) and the 100 free (51.43) and swam the opening leg of the Capers’ first-place 200 medley relay. She, Bragg, Emma Frothingham and Eremita swam a 1:52.47 to nip the Morse team of Olivia Harper, Haily Harper, Kaleigh Gingrow and Emerson by 0.05 seconds.

Emma Cyr of Greely won the 500 freestyle in 5:31.42.