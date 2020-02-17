Kennebunk girls annex first Class A swimming title

Kennebunk High School athletics | BDN Kennebunk High School athletics | BDN

• February 17, 2020 8:13 pm

Kennebunk High School made school history on Monday, winning its first-ever girls swimming state championship at the Class A meet at the University of Maine in Orono.

The Rams scored 235.5 points to overcome runner-up South Portland (218), third-place Bangor (213) and fourth-place Cony of Augusta in a hotly contested team competition.

Ella Yentsch was the catalyst for Kennebunk taking second in the 200 free and the 500 free. She also anchored the Rams’ runner-up 400 free relay team with Chloe Matthews, Annalise Cowing, and Grace Girard and swam the last leg of their fourth-place 200 free relay quartet that included Maya Olin, Kaia Wirth and Nina Sharp.

Matthews claimed third in the 100 free and fourth in the 200 free, while Camila Rawlings was fourth in the diving and Wirth placed fifth in the 100 free.

Cecilia Guadalupi took two gold medals for Cony in the 200 individual medley (2:05.45) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.53) and also competed on the Rams’ victorious 200 medley relay team (1:53.36) with Morgan Henderson, Lunden Dinkel and Emma Thomas.

Thomas earned top honors in the the 200 free (1:58.83) and swam on Cony’s first-place 200 free relay quartet (1:44.46) with Dinkel, Emma Crosby, Thomas and Guadalupi.

Morgan Porter of Scarborough was a two-event champion as she pulled out a victory in the 500 free (5:20.05) and also took the 100 backstroke (1:00.77).

Falmouth’s Mae Causey captured the 50 free title in 24.87 and teammate Lilly Smith won the diving with 397.0 points. The 100 butterfly crown went to South Portland’s Margaret Jones (58.75) and Ella Leonard of Biddeford won the 100 free (55.89),

South Portland won the 400 free relay in 3:50.45.

The top performers for Bangor included McKayla Kendall, who was second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 IM, Susanna Sellnow (6th, 100 breaststroke) and the third-place 400 free relay team of Martina Fois, Olivia Babin, Sellnow and Kendall.