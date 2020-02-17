Bangor girls edge Gorham for A indoor track title

John Holyoke | BDN John Holyoke | BDN

• February 17, 2020 7:51 pm

Junior Alyssa Elliott took home the gold in two events on Monday to spearhead Bangor High School to the Class A indoor track and field state championship at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Elliott won the long jump at 17 feet, 9 1/2 inches and claimed the triple jump (37-6), before capping her day by running a leg on the Rams’ title-clinching 4×200 relay that finished third.

Bangor edged Gorham 65-64 by virtue of the performance in the relay. The team of juniors Naomi Noack, Meaghan Caron and Elliott, and senior anchor Mackenzie Lambert secured the title by beating fourth-place Marshwood of Eliot by 0.16 seconds and fifth-place Falmouth by 0.32 seconds.

Gorham did all it could in the final event, winning in 1 minute, 48.39 seconds. It wasn’t quite enough.

Cheverus of Portland took third in the team competition with 56 points, followed by Thornton Academy of Saco (37.5), Scarborough (33.5), South Portland (32) and Lewiston (29.5). Hampden Academy (26), Noble of Berwick (23) and Bonny Eagle of Standish (22) also were in the top 10.

It is only Bangor’s second girls state championship, with the first coming in 2013.

Other team scores included Edward Little of Auburn (20), Windham (19), Falmouth (12), Biddeford (9), Brunswick (6), Marshwood of South Berwick (6), Messalonskee of Oakland (6), Deering of Portland (5.5), Kennebunk (2), Mt. Ararat of Topsham (1) and Oxford Hills of South Paris (1).

Scarborough won handily in the boys meet, outscoring Brunswick 103-56. Mt. Ararat of Topsham placed third with 33 points followed by Cheverus (31), Noble (29), Thornton Academy (26), Gorham (24), Falmouth (23), Westbrook (22) and Lewiston (21).

Rounding out the field were Bangor (17.5), Edward Little (16.5), Biddeford (13), Kennebunk (12), Bonny Eagle (9), Hampden Academy (6), South Portland (6), Messalonskee (6), Marshwood (5), Portland (5), Windham (4), Deering (4) and Skowhegan (4).

The Bangor girls received numerous contributions across the board. Noack was the runner-up in the pole vault and freshman Anna Connors sped to third in the 200 and the 400. Sophomore Camden Lavoie placed fourth in the shot put and Lambert took fifth in the 300 and the long jump. Senior Lydia Gilmore was fifth in the 2-mile.

The Rams’ 4×800 relay squad of freshmen Sadie Harrow and Isabelle Fox, junior Anna MacDonald and Gilmore also took fifth.

Victoria Bossong of Cheverus turned in another dominating individual performance in the sprints. The junior set state meet records in the 55 meters (7.20) and the 400 (56.95), and took home the gold medal in the 200 (25.50).

Senior Kate Tugman of Gorham was a double winner in the mile (5:11.20) and 2 mile (11:03.24), while senior Anna Folley of South Portland set a state-meet record in the 800 in 2:16.06.

Emily Labbe of Scarborough took the 55 hurdles in 8.32.

In the boys meet, senior Jarett Flaker won individual titles in the 400 (51.34) and 200 (23.11) to help propel Scarborough to victory.

It was the 21st boys indoor title for the program, which has racked up five consecutive titles while claiming 10 of the past 12 championships.

Sophomore Jayden Flaker claimed the 55 hurdles in 7.65 seconds and finished second in the 200 while anchoring Scarborough’s winning 4×200 relay squad (1:33.77) that also featured Salvatore DeBenedetto, Alexander Callahan and Noah Batoosingh.

Jacob Goff took the shot put (52-4), Carter Chen placed second in the pole vault from and Tristram Coffin was third in the mile. Ian Gottt (pole vault) and Zachary Barry (800) logged fourth-place efforts.

The Red Storm also had the runner-up 4×800 team of Justin Castaldo, Erik LoSacco, Benjamin Cassellius and Barry.

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria of Mt. Ararat won two events, the mile (4:22.20) and 2 mile 9:20.99. Other individual champs included Mahamed Sharif of Westbrook (800, 1:54.60), Samuel Cenescar of Brunswick (high jump, 6-4), Owen Podolec of Noble (55 meters, 6.50), Adrian Fleming of Falmouth (long jump, 21-9 1/2) and Nigel Katende of Lewiston (triple jump, 44-1 1/4).

Also taking home gold medals were Ben Drummey of Biddeford (pole vault, 16-0) and Brunswick’s 4×800 team of Andrew Chingos, Joey Valliere, Tyler Patterson and Will Shaughnessy (8:17.17).