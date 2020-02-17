State
February 17, 2020
State Latest News | Dorothea Dix | Bangor Metro | Election 2020 | Today's Paper
State

Veteran hiring drive in Maine finds jobs for more than 280

David Sharp | AP
David Sharp | AP
A crowd including Navy sailors in white uniforms attend the christening ceremony for the future USS Daniel Inouye at shipbuilder Bath Iron Works in Bath in this June 22, 2019, file photo. Inouye, the ship's namesake, was a Medal of Honor recipient who broke racial barriers and represented Hawaii in the U.S. Senate for a half-century until his death in 2012.
The Associated Press

A Maine drive to hire military veterans has helped find jobs for more than 280 service members, the Maine Department of Labor said.

The Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign ran from Labor Day to Dec. 9 of last year. The department said 254 employers joined the campaign and hired 283 veterans at an average hourly wage of $22.78.

Employers that hired the most veterans included Bath Iron Works, Northern Light Health and Maine Veterans’ Homes.

The campaign was about as successful as the 2018 hiring effort, which hired 286 veterans and military family members. That hiring drive attracted 191 employers.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like