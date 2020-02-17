Veteran hiring drive in Maine finds jobs for more than 280

David Sharp | AP David Sharp | AP

• February 17, 2020 6:51 am

A Maine drive to hire military veterans has helped find jobs for more than 280 service members, the Maine Department of Labor said.

The Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign ran from Labor Day to Dec. 9 of last year. The department said 254 employers joined the campaign and hired 283 veterans at an average hourly wage of $22.78.

Employers that hired the most veterans included Bath Iron Works, Northern Light Health and Maine Veterans’ Homes.

The campaign was about as successful as the 2018 hiring effort, which hired 286 veterans and military family members. That hiring drive attracted 191 employers.