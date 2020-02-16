UMaine women collect fifth straight America East basketball win

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

• February 16, 2020 2:27 am

The University of Maine women used a 15-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to break open a close game and push its winning streak to five games with a 65-44 America East basketball victory over Albany on Saturday.

Freshman guard Anne Simon scored a game-high 17 points to lead four players in double figures for the Black Bears (13-14 overall, 9-4 in Ameica East). She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Senior guard Maddy McVicar followed her career-high 25-point performance against UMass Lowell with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Junior forward Maeve Carroll contributed 13 points, four rebounds and two steals and junior point guard Dor Saar wound up with 12 points, a game-high six assists and six rebounds.

The win was UMaine’s sixth in a row over the Great Danes.

Amanda Kantzy paced Albany (9-16, 5-7) with 12 points and eight rebounds. Alexi Schecter produced 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots; Kyara Frams had eight points and four rebounds and Helene Haegerstrand posted eight points and eight rebounds.

UMaine led 42-37 with 3:51 left in the third period when it began its decisive 15-2 run. Carroll tallied eight points during the spurt while Albany went just 1-for-7 from the floor and turned the ball over five times.

UMaine had taken the lead for good by scoring the last nine points of the first half to take a 34-25 lead into the intermission.

Two short jump shots by Saar started and ended the 9-0 run with Kelly Fogarty hitting a 3-pointer and McVicar sinking two free throws in between.

Albany outscored UMaine 12-8 to get within five before the Black Bears pulled away.

Despite being at a size disadvantage, UMaine outscored Albany 40-30 in the paint and had an 11-8 edge in second-chance points.

UMaine also forced 16 turnovers while committing just seven which led to a 14-7 edge in points off turnovers.

UMaine shot 44.8 percent from the floor compared to Albany’s 37.7 percent and the Black Bears shot 23.5 percent from the 3-point arc while holding Albany to a 9.1 percent showing.

UMaine plays at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor when it hosts league leader Stony Brook. It is the Black Bears’ last regular-season home game.