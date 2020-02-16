Clark leads Albany to victory over UMaine men’s basketball team

Jessica Hill | AP Jessica Hill | AP

• February 16, 2020 9:25 pm

Ahmad Clark finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Albany held off Maine 66-60 on Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Clark sank 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and made all five of his free throws for the Great Danes (14-12, 7-4 America East Conference). Trey Hutcheson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.

Sergio El Darwich totaled 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Black Bears (7-19, 3-9 AE). Andrew Fleming, Nedeljko Prijovic and Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish all scored 10 points. Fleming added seven rebounds.

Albany shot 45% from the floor, 34% from 3-point range (12 of 35) and made 8 of 9 free throws. Maine shot 35% overall, 27% from distance (8 of 30) and made 8 of 12 foul shots.

The Great Danes swept the season series after posting a 76-70 win over the Black Bears in the first meeting.

With his first bucket of the game, Fleming passed Skip Chappelle for ninth place on UMaine’s career scoring list. Chappelle scored 1,352 points between 1959 and 1962, leading the Black Bears to their two most successful seasons in history: 19-4 in 1959-60 and 18-5 in 1960-61.

At one time he held 12 individual school records. Chappelle coached the Black Bears from 1971-1988 and compiled more than 200 wins, only the fourth NCAA Division I coach in New England to achieve that milestone at the time.

UMaine has nearly a week off between contests, as it prepares for a trip to Stony Brook University to take on the Seawolves at 7 p.m. Saturday.