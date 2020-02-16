Wells wins fourth straight ‘B’ wrestling title

Pixabay image | BDN Pixabay image | BDN

• February 16, 2020 9:03 pm

Wells High School came up big in the pivotal matches to capture its fourth consecutive Class B wrestling state championship Saturday at Fryeburg Academy.

The Warriors went undefeated in their four championship-round matches and three consolation finals to pull away to the victory with 130 points. Mattanawcook Academy-Lee Academy was second with 96, followed by Dexter and Belfast with 83 points each and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro fifth with 69.5.

Wells garnered three of its individual titles in the lowest weight classes. Griffin Brickett (106 pounds) outpointed defending state champion Deegan Tidswell 4-2, Danny Marquis (113) edged Oceanside of Rockland’s Connor Fogarty 3-1, and Michael Ducharme (119) decisioned Clyde Carr 10-5 in another battle between the Warriors and Mattanawcook.

Jonah Potter added Wells’ fourth weight-class victory at 195 by tipping Medomak Valley’s Erik Benner 3-2.

Wells added third-place finishes from Jacob Scott (126 pounds), Josh Burgess (132) and Xander Troffater (160).

Mattanawcook sophomore Jackson Sutherland remained undefeated at 138 pounds this winter, scoring a 10-1 major decision over Cole Steeves of Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield in that final.

Tidswell, Carr and Isaac Hainer at 145 pounds added second-place finishes for coach Matt Lindsay’s club, while Travis Mushero (132) and Alex Munson (170) contributed fourth-place efforts.

Dexter crowned two individual champions. Justin Wing edged Hainer 2-1 at 145 pounds while Gage Stone decisioned Anthony Mazza of Mountain Valley in Rumford 5-0 in the 160-pound final.

The Tigers’ Nathan Schobel (152) and Gus Irwin (195) each finished third in his weight class for the Tigers.

Cameron Watts scored a state championship for Belfast by pinning York’s Will Orso at 3:34 of their 220-pound final, with the Lions’ Brian White second at 182, Gavynn Young third at 113 and Jonah Lovejoy (145) and Gabriel Kelley (152) each placing fourth for the Class B North champions.

Medomak Valley’s Tyler Cox won the 170-pound title with a 17-2 technical-fall victory over Daniel Bolton of Lisbon-Oak Hill.

Landon St. Peter of John Bapst of Bangor became a three-time state champion, pinning Jack Tibbetts of Lisbon-Oak HIll in the 132-pound final.

Also winning individual state championships were Matt Miles of Mountain Valley (126 pounds), Mark Ward of Mount View of Thorndike (152, Cameron Bourget of Lisbon-Oak Hill (182) and Alex Demers of Winslow (285).